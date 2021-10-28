The Tribune-Star has acquired the court order that details a plea agreement for Micah Thomas, an Indiana State men's basketball that was arrested in the early morning hours on Oct. 2 in Terre Haute.
At the time, Thomas was arrested and charged with one felony charge of strangulation and one misdemeanor charge of domestic battery.
The plea agreement, which was reached on Oct. 14, will defer prosecution of Thomas to April 14, 2022 if Thomas adheres to the conditions of the agreement.
Thomas would have to follow all state laws, comply with rules of the program, notify the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office of any change of address, pay a deferral fee of $344 by Jan. 21, 2022, Thomas cannot possess firearms or ammunition and Thomas must work faithfully at suitable employment or pursue a course of study or vocational training that assists in future employment.
Thomas can also have no contact with the alleged victim. The Tribune-Star does not name victims of alleged domestic assault.
There will be a review hearing on Dec. 16. If all of the conditions of the plea agreement are met, there will be a dismissal hearing in April where the charges would be dropped.
Thomas, an Oklahoma City native, has not yet played a game for ISU.
A guard, he was recruited by ISU men’s basketball coach Josh Schertz as a junior college transfer from Northwest Florida State and Thomas committed to ISU in June. He led Northwest Florida State with a 13.3 points per game average in 2021.
On Oct. 19, ISU released a statement on Thomas's status on the team.
"As more information has been released and per conversation with legal counsel, Micah Thomas has resumed limited team activities including practice, weight-lifting, and academic services. He is still suspended from team competition at this time pending resolution of his case," the statement said.
That status has not changed as of Thursday.
