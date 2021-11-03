Sommer Pitzer, a 5-foot-5 junior guard from Columbus, Ohio, already knew a thing or two about “new” as a member of the Indiana State women’s basketball team.
To start off the 2019-20 season, then-coach Vicki Hall put together a roster of 14 players who had never previously worn an “Indiana State” jersey. At the time, ISU was the only NCAA Division I women’s program in the nation to be able to say that.
Pitzer chose to be one of those 14 Sycamores — so that was a new experience for her — and she ended up averaging 6.0 points and 1.6 assists in 29 games (26 starts).
That group finished 5-25 overall and 3-15 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Then the young Sycamores prepared to face Loyola in the first round of the MVC tournament at Moline, Ill., in March 2020 . . . and everyone probably knows where this is going.
Mid-March 2020 happened to be when the entire United States reacted to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the MVC tournament was no exception.
Canceled. No games. No tournament. No opportunity for the ISU women to redeem themselves after struggling through a season of getting to know new teammates and a new coaching staff (new to them at least).
Pitzer didn’t give up, however, and she remained a Sycamore. Unfortunately (again), the coronavirus had not disappeared like a miracle or even faded away by the time their 2020-21 opener came around Nov. 25 at the University of Illinois. With no fans allowed inside the State Farm Center at Champaign — the NCAA’s updated reaction to try to safely maneuver around COVID-19 — Indiana State lost to the Illini 68-49 amid a strange, quiet atmosphere.
Along the way, some matchups were canceled on short notice because either players, coaches or other team personnel from one side or the other tested positive for COVID. So ISU played only 19 regular-season games and went 2-12 in the MVC.
In March 2021, even with the virus still lurking, an MVC tournament did take place in Moline. But the Sycamores lost a 90-89 overtime heartbreaker to Southern Illinois in the first round and closed their campaign with a 5-15 mark.
That same month, an announcement revealed Indiana State and Hall had “mutually agreed” to part ways, meaning a search for a replacement would begin immediately.
That search ended April 27 when Chad Killinger was introduced to Wabash Valley media as the university’s new women’s basketball coach.
New again?
No problem. Pitzer is still here after continuing to work on her game this past summer. For the 2020-21 season, she had boosted her points and assists averages to 6.8 and 1.9 respectively. But she knew there was room for improvement.
“We’re in a completely different system,” Pitzer told the Tribune-Star before a recent practice in the ISU Arena. “It’s a system that really complements everyone’s talents on this team. I think it allows us to work really well together.”
Pitzer said Killinger demands that his players work hard in transition.
“That’s really one of our strengths — transition,” she added. “He also tells us: ‘Don’t play in a hurry. Play under control.’ That’s what we try to do. We try to get as many fast-break points as we can. But if it doesn’t look like it’s there, then we’ll pull it out and run something.”
Pitzer noted that she personally feels more confident now that she’s a little older and the mental aspect of her game has improved considerably.
“She’s a great leader and a very confident kid, which you have to be as a point guard,” Killinger said of Pitzer. “She does a really good job of trying to keep us organized offensively. She understands the game pretty well. It’s just a matter of going out and being able to execute some things.
“She’s a kid that I think the team leans on for leadership. Off the floor, she does a good job of helping her teammates if they were to have any issues. She’s able to really relate to everybody on the team. That says a lot about her character and where she’s coming from.”
Killinger mentioned that the team did something new this year — imagine that — and formed a Leadership Council that consists of Pitzer, junior Hattie Westerfeld and senior Natalia Lalic.
Although Pitzer was already friends with several of her teammates, Killinger did bring in some newbies. So that meant more summer bonding was needed to cultivate team chemistry.
Pitzer didn’t shy away from helping lead off-court gatherings — including movie-watching, bowling and eating out in some of Terre Haute’s finest dining establishments — often with no coaches present. Some of her favorite restaurants are Tokyo Japanese Cuisine Hibachi Grill, Umi Grill, Taco Tequila’s and Texas Roadhouse.
Pitzer, who described herself as “OK” as a bowler, didn’t hesitate to say the best kegler on the Sycamores is junior guard Del’Janae Williams.
“She killed everybody,” Pitzer said of Williams’ lane skills. “She beat the coaching staff and everything. She’s really good.”
On a more serious note, Pitzer wants to change the culture of ISU women’s basketball — the program’s last winning record was 17-13 under then-coach Joey Wells in 2014-15 — and push herself and her teammates to their maximum performance levels.
“I just want us to be the best we can be,” she summarized, “and not really worrying about who’s on the opponents’ teams.”
