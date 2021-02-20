Pitt evens baseball series with ISU at 1-1

Indiana State dropped its Saturday contest with Pittsburgh 8-2 in the Snowbird Baseball Classic.
With the loss, the Sycamores dropped to 1-1 for the season, while Pittsburgh picked up its first win of 2021.
Pitt outhit ISU 10-8 as Max Wright led the Sycamores at the plate with a pair of hits, including a double.
Pitt (1-1) jumped into the scoring column first with an RBI single from Bryce Hulett in the second inning before Connor Cline was able to get out of the jam on the mound. The Sycamores answered with the tying run in the bottom half of the inning when newcomer Seth Gergley ripped a ball into left field to score Wright from third after the designated hitter led off with his double.
Indiana State took the lead two innings later after Diego Gines singled in Sean Ross from third with a single to left.
Pittsburgh’s Nico Popa tied the game again in the top of the fifth with an RBI single to center. The Panthers busted the game open in the sixth with three runs. After putting two runners on base, Pitt forced an ISU pitching change as Zach Frey entered with two on and two outs. Jordan Anderson singled in the go-ahead run before Sky Duff doubled in two more runs.
Cline struck out three batters but walked two and allowed three hits in the no-decision pitching effort. Cam Edmonson (0-1) pitched 3.2 innings of relief for Indiana State. He faced 15 batters, allowing two hits and three earned runs in his season debut.
Popa led the way for Pitt with a three-hit day. Duff added two hits to go along with a pair of RBIs.
The two squads will look to secure a series win Sunday with a scheduled noon first pitch in Port Charlotte, Fla.
