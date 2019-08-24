Indiana State battled Kansas City to a scoreless draw in the first half, but a successful Kangaroos’ penalty kick just after intermission proved to be all they would need in taking down the Sycamores 1-0 in the season opener for both clubs Friday.
The Sycamores owned 11 shots in the contest, including a match-high four from freshman Celeste Wahlberg. Hannah Sullivan posted three saves in goal for the Sycamores.
Chloee Kooker got off the first shot of the season in the ninth minute before Jensen Margheim posted the first shot on the goal for the Sycamores in the 13th minute. It was saved by the Kangaroos goalkeeper to keep the match scoreless. Celeste Wahlberg added her first shot of the season 31st minute which went over the top and left of the frame.
Kansas City had a good look with 20 seconds remaining but the ball bounced high off the frame and the Sycamore goalkeeper to produce a last second corner kick opportunity which failed as the horn sounded. Each team recorded three shots in the opening 45 minutes while the Sycamores owned the only shot on goal.
In the 48th minute, the Sycamores were whistled for a penalty in the box which resulted in a penalty kick opportunity for Rylan Childers and the Kangaroos. Childers converted to stake the Roos to a 1-0 advantage early in the second half.
Wahlberg got a pair of looks at goal around the 60th minute and the off a corner kick opportunity in the 64th minute, Kooker tried a header right in the front of the goal, which sailed high and left of the framework as the Roos continued to lead 1-0.
Preseason All-Missouri Valley Conference selection Danielle Varner had a shot in the 90th minute that just barely went over the goal which could have tied the matchup late.
Kansas City owned a 13-11 advantage in shots, while the Sycamores had five shots on goal against the ‘Roos four. Walhberg paced the Sycamores with a pair of shots on goal while Margheim, Kathryn Besserman and freshman Anna Holcombe had the others.
Indiana State continues its two game Midwest road swing to open the season today when it travels to Saint Louis for a non-conference matchup against the Billikens. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. EDT.
