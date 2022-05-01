On Friday, after Indiana State baseball's third loss in what would become a four-game losing streak, coach Mitch Hannahs said that for the Sycamores to turn around their fortunes, they would need a player or players, "to go out there and prove you belong."
On Sunday, the Sycamores had a player to do just that — starting pitcher Luke Patzner.
ISU's Sunday starting pitcher pitched a complete game, the first of the season for the Sycamores, allowing just three hits as he subdued Missouri State's good lineup to the tune of an 8-1 victory for ISU.
Patzner struck out six, walked one, and extricated himself out of the few jams he found himself in. It was a bravado effort at a time when the flagging Sycamores needed someone to step up.
"When you come in after the two days of baseball you've just watched and to shut down an offense that is feeling good about itself? In conditions that are conducive to scoring runs, it says a lot," Hannahs said.
ISU catcher Grant Magill got a front row seat to the confidence Patzner brought to the mound.
"He came out of the gate firing on all cylinders. He had his fastball and curveball. We didn't really need his change-up. The biggest key to his success was landing his curveball ahead and behind in the count. Then they couldn't catch his fastball," said Magill, who was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice fly and a pair of RBIs.
As for Patzner? He had something to prove.
"It feels good to go out there and go and do what I know I can do, especially after a couple of the starts I've had," said Patzner, partly referring to the seven earned runs he gave up in his last start against Evansville. "Going into the start, I felt I had something to proof and I still feel that there is."
ISU (22-13, 7-5) needed the win to stay ahead of a chasing pack in the middle of the Missouri Valley Conference. As the season winds down, it's worth noting that the teams in the bottom four of the league have to endure a play-in game to make the double-elimination portion of the MVC Tournament. ISU is now two games ahead of the teams chasing them in that zone.
Patzner's contributions were vital, but in other ways, ISU seemed to return to the method in which they won in late-March and early April when it was played its best.
ISU's offense managed nine hits on Sunday. Oddly enough, it was a series-low, but the hits were spread around more throughout the game, so ISU didn't simply demand on one good inning to see or not see them through.
Hannahs shook up the lineup too. Jackson Taylor, Joe Kido and Parker Stinson all started. ISU gave Josue Urdaneta and Diego Gines a day off. Earlier in the weekend, left fielder Aaron Beck had injured his ankle.
"We were searching for some spunk. Sometimes when you get into a rut and too many guys are feeling sorry for themselves, you need guys who are hungry and want an opportunity," Hannahs said. "This time of year, you can't be complacent and you can't feel sorry for yourself. I don't care if a guy hasn't played all year. You might get your number called and you need to be ready."
The only concession Patzner gave to the Bears (21-19, 5-7) was a solo home run by Walker Jenkins in the third inning. The Sycamores would answer back in their half when they sent 10 runners to the plate.
Jordan Schaffer and Taylor both reached base and Schaffer was driven home by a RBI single by Sean Ross. Randall Diaz then singled to center to knock in Taylor to make it 2-1.
Later runs were scored via a Magill sacrifice fly, a Stinson RBI single and a wild pitch.
Patzner was next tested in the sixth. Missouri State loaded the bases with one out, but Patzner struck out No. 3 hitter Mason Greer and got clean-up hitter Grant Wood to fly out to center.
"His ability to get out of that was probably the game. They get two or three [runs], we have to go get him, and it changes the game," Hannahs said.
ISU's offense had struggled in the late innings in the previous two games of the series, but not on Sunday. Run-scoring doubles by Seth Gergely and Schaffer paired with a RBI single by Magill to provide the final scoring.
ISU will play its next seven games on the road, all in the state of Illinois. The Sycamores visit Illinois on Tuesday before conference road series at Bradley and Southern Illinois on the next two weekends.
"Being on a four-game losing streak is never good. It's nice to come out here and play the way we know we can play and compete the way we know we can compete," Patzner said.
MISSOURI STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Nivens lf 4-0-1-0, Baldwin c 3-0-0-0, Greer 1b 4-0-0-0, Wood 3b 3-0-0-0, Kotowski rf 3-0-1-0, Hull 2b 3-0-0-0, Jenkins ss 3-1-1-1, Rolffs dh 2-0-0-0, Cratic dh 1-0-0-0, Moore cf 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 29-1-3-1.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 4-1-2-1, Taylor dh 4-1-0-0, Watson 1b 4-0-0-0, Ross rf 4-1-1-1, Diaz 3b 3-2-1-1, Kido 2b 3-0-0-0, Magill c 3-1-3-2, Stinson lf 4-0-1-1, Gergely cf 3-2-1-1. TOTALS 32-8-9-7.
Missouri State=001=000=000=—=1
Indiana State=005=000=03X=—=8
E — Jenkins (8), Moore (1); Patzner (1). DP — MSU 1, ISU 1. LOB — MSU 3, ISU 6. 2B — Schaffer (10), Magill (6), Gergely (10). HR — Jenkins (4). SF — Magill (4).
Missouri State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Buckner=2=1=0=0=0=0
Merrill (L, 1-3)=1/3=3=5=5=2=0
Rodriguez=3 1/3=2=0=0=0=3
Ziegenbein=2=2=3=3=0=0
Wilson=1/3=1=0=0=0=0
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Patzner (W, 3-1)=9=3=1=1=1=6
WP — Merrill 3 (12). HBP — by Buckner (Schaffer), by Merrill (Gergely), by Patzner (Baldwin), by Ziegenbein (Diaz). T — 2:32. A — 751.
Next — ISU (22-13, 7-5) plays at Illinois and Missouri State (21-19, 5-7) plays at Arkansas on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.