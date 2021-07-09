During the 2019 IHSAA boys state track and field championships, Indiana State coach Angela Martin caught her first glimpse of a speedy Hamilton Southeastern junior named Noah Malone.
Not surprisingly, she was impressed.
But the research into Malone’s background would be different for Martin than with most other teenage track athletes because of one reason.
Malone was/is partially blind, although he has some peripheral vision
“I started talking with Noah and our assistant coach, Anthony Bertoli, went to his home and did an in-home visit with his parents,” Martin recalled.
“Pretty much the coach [Bertoli] and the atmosphere, I fell in love with,” Malone mentioned.
“Things went well, then Noah came to visit and actually ran unattached in one of our home meets,” Martin added. “We offered him a scholarship and he became a Sycamore.”
Now that Malone is a Sycamore, who recently completed his freshman season for ISU, he wants to become something else — a Paralympic Games medalist sometime between Aug. 24 and Sept. 5 in Tokyo.
“My goal is to execute and hopefully come out with a gold medal,” he noted. “I’ll just give it my best race.”
At the U.S. Paralympic Trials last month in Minneapolis, the 19-year-old Malone qualified in the men’s 100- and 400-meter runs.
“Noah seems to truly enjoy running,” Martin told the Tribune-Star. “He is fun to have at practice and works very hard for coach Bertoli. He had high goals and his success after a year off [because of COVID-19 guidelines] was just the start for him.
“He has become a valuable member of our team, placing in individual events at our [Missouri Valley] conference level and anchoring our school-record 4-x-100-meter relay.”
Malone said he enjoyed his freshman season at ISU, even though fans were not allowed at home meets because of COVID restrictions.
“In terms of performances, it went well,” he assessed. “It was a good first year [of college].”
The whole time, Malone had the Paralympics in the back of his head. Because of his vision impairment, he was eligible to enter the 2020 Paralympic Trials.
“He never uses [the impairment] as an excuse,” Martin emphasized, “and I know we are so excited to see what he does in Tokyo.”
“I have a condition called Leber's,” explained Malone, who said the disease was discovered when he was in eighth grade. “My vision is just blurry. When it comes to small details, then it’s a little bit harder to see.”
According to the clevelandclinic.org website, "Leber hereditary optic neuropathy [LHON], or sudden vision loss, is an inherited form of vision loss. It starts with a painless clouding or blurring in one or both eyes, and then worsens with a loss of sharpness and loss of color vision. LHON affects the central vision needed for detailed tasks such as reading, driving and recognizing faces. If you have LHON, you might become legally blind."
Despite being legally blind, Malone said seeing painted lines on a regulation track is “no problem.”
But he admits that reading out of a book or any small print and recognizing faces from a distance can be difficult for him.
Malone has been training recently near San Diego, but he plans to return to Terre Haute this summer for additional training before the Paralympics begin.
