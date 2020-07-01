Parker departure leaves ISU hoops a man down

In the normal day-to-day run of college basketball, assistant coaches move around regularly. It's been a part of the business throughout the history of college basketball.
In that sense, former assistant coach Terry Parker's departure from Indiana State's men's basketball staff to take an assistant job at Alabama-Birmingham is part of the usual run of things. But in the age of COVID-19? Nothing is routine.
Parker's departure has long been expected, according to ISU head coach Greg Lansing, but his departure is complicated by a campus-wide hiring freeze at ISU. As of now, ISU will not be able to replace Parker, so Brett Carey and Kareem Richardson are the only official assistant coaches on-staff.
"We're a man down," Lansing said. "We've known about it for a while. We've been constantly talking about it and thinking about what we want to do. Sherard Clinkscales [ISU Director of Athletics] and President [Deborah] Curtis are trying awfully hard to get us what we need, but as of right now? We can't do anything."
Lansing said ISU is not the only school to be placed in this position. With budgetary uncertainty throughout college sports, these situations are becoming more common.
"It's like this at a lot of places," Lansing said. "We'll make do until we know how we can move forward."
As of today, ISU does have several experienced personnel on-board who can help. James Schmeits has been Director Of Basketball Operations since 2015. Jake Odum is a former standout player and is currently the Assistant Director of Player Development. Austin Butts was a longtime student manager who now has the title of Special Assistant to the Head Coach. However, all of the above are restricted from certain duties based on their current job titles.
Lansing praised Parker for being an important part of the staff since 2014.
"As a head coach, you're always wanting your assistant coaches to be aggressive and further their career. That's something that T.P. [Parker] did here. He gets to double his money and move closer to family," said Lansing, who also addressed the timing of the departure. "We've known about it for a while, but UAB had a firing freeze like we did, so we were in constant communication with Sherard [Clinkscales] until it became official."
Parker had been on ISU's staff since 2014 when he replaced Dave Ragland. Parker will join a UAB staff that includes Ryan Cross, with whom he worked with as a player at Louisiana Tech when Cross was with the Bulldogs from 2003-06.
"He's got a good connection there and he's working for a good guy in [UAB head coach] Andy Kennedy, so a great opportunity for him," Lansing said.
As far as actually getting back on the court, ISU is working through quarantine protocols with a target date of July 20 to get the team together in-full. Players have to quarantine for seven days before they arrive at ISU and then seven days once they're on-campus. So far, Tyreke Key, Jake LaRavia and Cooper Neese have gone through that process. Other Sycamores are currently going through the process.
Lansing said every player on the roster has expressed an interest to get back to work, which is voluntary. No one has opted out.
"This summer is extremely important for us to get a chance to know each other, but we're doing it the safest way possible," Lansing said.
