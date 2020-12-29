Pandemic blues: No fans will be admitted to ISU hoops in 2020-21

Indiana State's athletic department had hoped to get fans inside Hulman Center this season despite the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, those hopes were dashed.

According to a university press release, Indiana State Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales announced that no spectators will be allowed at ISU men’s or women’s basketball games for the remainder of the 2020-21 basketball season.

The only people allowed in will be participants, support staff, family members and those considered to be essential personnel. That's been the policy since the start of the season.

The decision was made following dialogue between ISU and local health care experts and officials.

“Due to the ongoing challenges created by COVID-19,” Clinkscales said, “and in an effort to ensure the well-being of our student-athletes, staff and community, attendance at home basketball games for the remainder of the season will be limited to family and essential staff.”

ISU had initially intended to allow 2,500 fans into games this season. However, that hope was based on the COVID-19 pandemic being controlled as well as public access to quick, reliable tests. On Nov. 16, ISU announced that no fans, apart from family members, would be allowed into Hulman Center for December home games for men's and women's basketball.

COVID-19 cases have, instead, spiked during basketball season. On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported that Vigo County had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 12.5% and 33 new cases to add to the 9,141 cases Vigo County has had overall since the pandemic began.

While the 12.5% positivity rate isn't a high for the area, it's still too high to allow attendance at games. The World Health Organization recommends that positivity rates be below 5% to prevent further spread of the virus.

Hulman Center itself was renovated and ready to be showcased to the public for the 2020-21 season, but the $50 million project's debut will have to wait.

According to ISU, options are available to those who purchased tickets and made a seat donation. More information will be provided after Jan. 4 once campus offices return from winter break.

ISU also said that to receive the most up-to-date information as a season ticket holder, be sure to have your updated email sent to ISU-tickets@indstate.edu.