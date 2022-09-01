On a night in which Indiana State's football team had its hearts and minds on those who were tragically not there with them to start the 2022 football season, a miracle out of the clear, blue sky seemed an apt way for ISU to rejoice on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
The Sycamores seemed doomed in overtime. ISU had to settle for a field goal in its half of overtime and North Alabama drove the ISU 7 in response.
Then, North Alabama gave ISU a gift to end all gifts. Or was it divine intervention?
A bad snap was launched away from North Alabama quarterback Noah Walters, the end zone, and out of field Lions' goal range. The Lions recovered the loose ball, but they were buried at the 33-yard line and they never recovered from the miscue.
An interception on a Hail Mary heave by the Lions to end the game sealed a very strange 17-14 victory for the Sycamores.
The game was played in the wake of the deaths of ISU football players Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser and ISU student Jayden Musili in a single-car accident in Riley on Aug. 21. ISU football players Omarion Dixon and John Moore were also injured in the accident. There was a moment of silence before the game to honor those who died.
"I wouldn't be truthful if I didn't say it was a hard 10 days. Our hearts go out to the families," Mallory said. "Our family got stronger and stayed together. I can't say enough for our players. It's been a difficult time and they got through it."
With the game in the balance? The football gods smiled on the Sycamores. Given the heavy occasion, that seemed appropriate.
"I felt, somehow, someway, we were going to win the game. I just did. I told Sherard [Clinkscales, ISU Director of Athletics], 'I don't care what they put on our plate right now. We're going to find a way to win.' And we did," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
"I knew they were looking over us. That last play? It put the icing on the cake. They were here for us tonight and it was amazing," ISU safety Rylan Cole said.
ISU's defense made the most positive first impression. The Sycamores had eight sacks and two interceptions. North Alabama was flustered and ended up using three quarterbacks.
"We're playing with a lot of confidence on defense. We played with confidence throughout camp. I think we have the chance to be really good," Mallory said.
It was cruel, then, that the inability of ISU's offense to bleed to clock while up 14-7 late in the game meant the Lions got the game-tying touchdown with :48 left.
Walters, an option QB, kept the Lions alive under ISU pressure with the game on the line and eventually provided the game-tying score via a 10-yard lob pass to tight end Connor Swan after he was flushed from the pocket.
Given ISU's inconsistency on the offensive end, the Sycamores were just 2 of 15 on third down conversions and squandered several scoring chances near its goal line? Overtime wasn't a palatable prospect.
After a drive in which ISU got to the 2-yard line, but then hurt itself with an offensive pass interference penalty? Overtime seemed even more ominous, but the Sycamores survived.
"I don't know what happened with their communication. All you can say is God is good," Cole said.
The first half offered a little bit of everything from ISU — good and bad.
The good? ISU's defense was active and aggressive. The Lions had minus-15 rushing yards at halftime. Even if sacks are taken out, ISU had four of them, the Lions still only managed 36 rushing yards on 11 carries by its running backs.
ISU also moved the ball ... between the 10s. ISU had 104 rushing yards at halftime. Tee Hodge (46 yards) and Justin Dinka (29) both had long runs and Dinka caught a long pass as well. ISU was playing without wide receiver Dante Hendrix, who missed the game with a hamstring injury.
The problem? ISU turned the ball over and couldn't convert when it closed on the end zone.
ISU had two first-half series that resulted in field goals where the Sycamores had 3rd-and-1s they didn't convert. ISU tried to run no-huddle on one attempt at the 3 and was stuffed for a loss in the first quarter. Another 3rd-and-goal from the 1 in the second quarter also resulted in a one-yard stuff. Ryan O'Grady field goals were settled for as ISU had a 6-0 lead.
Given ISU's defensive prowess, the Lions didn't seem destined to put together a long drive. It turned out? They didn't have to.
ISU quarterback Gavin Screws, who won the preseason competition for the job, was intercepted by North Alabama's Terrell Bailey near midfield. Bailey returned it to the ISU 6, and though he was flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct, it didn't matter in the end, as ShunDerrick Powell took advantage of the short field for a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 7-6 in the second quarter.
ISU was driving again, but another turnover stunted the series as Kevin Barnett was flipped on a tackle after a first down catch and coughed the ball up. North Alabama settled for a 7-6 halftime lead.
Nothing in the third quarter shook the two teams apart. ISU continued to bring withering pressure. Four of its sacks were recorded in the third period as the Lions only recorded three first downs. Unfortunately for the Sycamores? They only notched one first down, and it was via a penalty. It remained 7-6 going into the final quarter as the defenses reigned supreme.
Something had to break and it was the ISU defense that provided it. On a 3rd-and-26 from the North Alabama 9, Lions quarterback Jaylen Gipson telegraphed a pass to the left side. Cole was waiting. He pounced on the pass at the Lions' 26 and returned it to the 17.
After a pair of 8-yard Dinka runs put ISU on the 1-yard line, Tyce Ferrell caught a 2-yard pass from Screws to finally provide ISU with a breakthrough. ISU led 14-7 after a successful two-point conversion pass.
North Alabama did little against ISU's defense from there, but ISU failed to milk the clock on two offensive series it had in regulation. That set up North Alabama's game-tying, 53-yard drive and the overtime weirdness.
"We throw the ball twice with two incomplete passes. I had a chance to say something about that and I didn't. I thought we had a high percentage throw and they covered it well. I have to do a better job of managing the clock," Mallory said.
A key play in overtime that shouldn't be overlooked? Maddix Blackwell slowed Powell when it appeared he was going to break for the winning touchdown. ISU tacklers converged to stop Powell at the 7 and the bad snap occurred on the next play.
ISU's schedule gets far more difficult from now on. ISU next plays at Purdue on Sept. 10. After that? Consecutive games against the elite of FCS — No. 3 Montana, No. 21 Northern Iowa and No. 1 North Dakota State.
