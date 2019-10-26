At the end of the third quarter? Positive possibilities were right there in front of Indiana State’s football team.
Trailing by three, ISU had the ball at the Illinois State 17. In monsoon conditions at Hancock Stadium, any lead either team could earn would be hard to overcome.
The Sycamores were so close, but as it has been throughout the season? They ended up so far away.
On the first play of the quarter, ISU wildcat quaterback Michael Haupert coughed the ball up at the Illinois State 12-yard line. It started a cascading series of events that led to a 24-7 victory for No. 7 Illinois State and the realistic end of the Sycamores’ FCS playoff hopes.
All parties contributed to ISU’s demise. The fumble started it, but on the ensuing Illinois State possession, ISU linebacker Jonas Griffith put a body on excellent Illinois State running back James Robinson one-yard downfield on 3rd-and-10. The tackle wasn’t completed, Robinson broke free, and scampered 77 yards for a touchdown to put the Redbirds up 10.
On the kickoff, special teams provided more misery. Chris Childers bobbled the kick, came up empty on two chances to recover it, and Illinois State got the ball at the Sycamores’ 25-yard line. Five plays later, Illinois State running back Jeff Proctor scored from a yard out to give Illinois State a 24-7 lead.
In the span of 6 minutes, 3 seconds of game time? It all went south for the Sycamores.
“They say it’s a game of inches and it really is. From my perspective? The fumble I had was a big play. You really don’t realize it until the game is over with and you’re like, ‘man’. A play here, a play there? They could have helped us, but we didn’t execute,” Haupert said.
Griffith had a similar lament from the defensive perspective.
“I take ownership for the defense. We gave up that long run at the beginning. That was completely on me. It can’t happen. I grabbed him, but slipped off. I was in position, I just didn’t make the tackle,” Griffith said.
To single out Haupert or Griffith would be unfair. ISU (3-5, 1-3) had the ball five times inside Illinois State territory and failed to score. The miserable conditions and Illinois State’s stout defense played big roles, but the inability to capitalize on opportunities loomed large in defeat. Illinois State rushed for 287 yards and that production was enough to overcome the Sycamores’ 149 yards of total offense overall.
“It’s obviously frustrating. We see what we have to get done and capitalize. There’s little things here and there that result in big things,” ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
The game was advertised as an old school, knock-down, drag ‘em out battle of physical wills and that’s exactly what it was in the first half.
Neither team gained a first down until midway through the first quarter. Total offense was a combined 43 yards by the end of the scoreless first period. The conditions played a role, but so did both defenses. ISU could not run against Illinois State’s stout front four. The Redbirds (could not consistently run either and ISU put pressure on Illinois State quarterback Brady Davis on the rare passes thrown.
The breakthrough came midway through the second period. A 41-yard run by Robinson put the Redbirds in Sycamores’ territory. A controversial roughing the passer penalty on Matt Thompson on a hit on Davis out of bounds aided-and-abated the Redbirds’ series. It was finished off by a 1-yard Robinson run with 8:31 left to put Illinois State up 7-0.
Up until that point, the Sycamores hadn’t even gained a first down. The Sycamores unlocked their offense late in the period.
Haupert gave the Sycamores a different look and upon entry into the game? The Sycamores immediately moved 25 yards on Haupert’s first three carries to get in the red zone for the first time.
ISU made it count. With traditional quarterback Kurtis Wilderman back in the game on a 2nd-and-goal play from the 6-yard line, ISU faked a reverse handoff to Dakota Caton. The Redbirds bit on the play-action pass and Wilderman found Dante Hendrix open in the back of the end zone for a game-tying touchdown with 19 seconds left in the first half. A crucial touchdown as the Sycamores took some confidence into the halftime locker room.
The stalemate resumed for most of the third quarter, until some positive gains, mixed in with 30 yards of penalties by the Redbirds, helped ISU reach the 17-yard line to set up the fateful fourth quarter sequence.
“I really liked what we were doing with Michael Haupert running the ball, but they got the ball loose at a critical time. You can’t do that. [The score was] 10-7. At worst it was going to be 10-10, but we lose the ball. Then? Our defense is going to stand up and make a stop. We make a stop? We’re back in it. Unfortunately, we let ‘em out for a long one and it broke open for them,” Mallory said.
ISU hosts Southern Illinois next Saturday. The FCS playoffs, the goal for the team before the season, are likely a goal too far as the best ISU can do is finish 7-5 for the season if it wins out.
How does ISU find motivation to keep fighting when the big goal is likely out of reach?
“The coaches teach us everyday to believe and keep fighting. I don’t think it will be an issue, with us giving in or tanking. We’re all about our brothers and we play for each other. There’s no way we give in,” Griffith said.
Mallory voiced a similar belief.
“This team is built on a senior group that fought their a--es off when they were 0-11. They fought when they were 0-fer. They’ll fight until the end. I’ll promise you that,” Mallory said.
