Liz Evans’ improbable success story has been told in this space before, but she’s still writing new chapters.
When she attended Rose-Hulman (2009-13) after growing up in Bicknell, she became a five-time NCAA Division III national champion in the women’s high jump.
Unlike most Rose athletes after they graduate, Evans continued to compete at the highest level of her sport . . . and she remained a Terre Haute resident while doing so.
While Evans kept improving, many Division I high-jumpers were giving up the sport after graduation and finding “regular” jobs.
Evans even qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016 at Hayward Stadium in Eugene, Ore., but she missed out on making the team.
Now 30, Evans is trying again. This weekend, she's in Eugene for the Olympic Trials that will determine who gets to represent this country in the Tokyo Games, which begin July 23 amidst coronavirus-filled controversy in Japan.
Evans is intelligent, but she isn't a medical doctor. So she didn't want to speculate whether continuing with plans to conduct the Summer Olympics in Tokyo is a good idea. If she qualifies, she said, she'll take all necessary tests, comply with all safety rules and hope for the best.
But first things first. Evans needs to finish in the top three of the women's high jump this weekend to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team. And that won’t be easy, considering 30 females signed up to compete.
Guided by retired Indiana State coach John Gartland, Evans hopes to jump on two days — Friday and Sunday (if she qualifies high enough Friday). Her regular-season leap to reserve her a spot in Eugene was 6 feet, 3/4 of an inch March 14 at Louisville.
“My goal is to compete,” Evans told the Tribune-Star before she left for Eugene. “It doesn’t matter the height that you go, as long as you place what you need to place. My idea is to go in and focus on competing and doing well compared to my field.”
Evans thinks she has had enough meet practice to be ready for the Olympic Trials, although there was practically no indoor season for open or unattached athletes because of COVID-19 restrictions.
"I was extremely fortunate that Rose-Hulman would allow me to jump at their [indoor] meets," mentioned Evans, a volunteer assistant track and field coach for the Engineers. "That helped out a ton . . . after having COVID and after breaking my foot [in 2020]."
When the 2021 outdoor season arrived, the Rose team traveled to a few Midwest colleges and Evans would ask meet directors if she could jump unattached. Most said yes. That also helped.
"This entire year, I’ve probably had more opportunities and more meets than anyone else [competing in the women’s high jump at the Olympic Trials]," she said.
As Day 1 of her event approaches, Evans said she is "very focused and confident and centered around what I want to do that nothing’s really going to stop me."
If the trials go well or if they don’t, Evans doesn’t sound like she’ll be retiring from jumping anytime soon.
"The last Olympics champion [Ruth Beitia of Spain] was [38] when she won,” Evans pointed out. “Everyone who goes to the Olympics [in the women’s high jump] is usually somewhere between 28 and 36, roughly. There are a couple outliers, for sure, but that’s where the majority of the ages are.
“At the same time, I’ve seen 40-year-olds jump higher than me, so age isn’t really a thing in my sport.”
By participating in the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Trials, Evans is the third Rose-Hulman graduate entered in multiple U.S. Olympic Trial events. Four-time All-American and two-time national runner-up Tony Allen competed in the 1980 and 1984 Olympic Trials in the decathlon. Rose Athletic Hall of Fame inductee Jason LaBella also reached the Olympic tryouts in 2004 and 2008 in rifle.
• • •
Evans isn’t the only track and field athlete with Terre Haute connections battling in the Olympic Trials, which end June 27 in Eugene.
Former ISU standouts Erin Reese (women's hammer throw, qualifying round June 24 and finals June 26) and Felisha Johnson (women's shot put, qualifying round and finals June 24) and current Sycamore Ryann Porter (women's triple jump, qualifying round Friday and finals Sunday) also will try to make the U.S. team.
Meanwhile, ISU's Noah Malone will compete Friday and Saturday in U.S. Paralympic Trials at Minneapolis in the men's 100- and 400-meter dashes.
Various U.S. Olympic Trials events can be watched live on the NBC family of networks.
