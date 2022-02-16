Older bats, younger arms, but expectations still high for ISU baseball

Indiana State baseball coach Mitch Hannahs set it as his personal goal to never have both his everyday players and his pitchers be young at the same time.
To that end, the Sycamores succeeded going into the 2022 season, one that begins Friday as ISU takes on Brigham Young in Port Charlotte, Fla.
However, like ISU was last year, the young-experience balance is pretty stark. Only in 2022? It's the opposite dynamic to what ISU going into the 2021 campaign.
"Last year, we liked the depth of our pitching, but we needed guys to settle in and get at-bats. This year? We like that we have several ABs back while our pitching settles in. It's the opposite of last year," Hannahs said.
ISU returns six starters among its everyday players, but none of its starting pitchers are back from the 31-21 team that went 1-2 at the NCAA Nashville Regional at Vanderbilt.
Observers in the Missouri Valley Conference don't seem too fazed by the Sycamores' pitching inexperience. The Sycamores were picked second in the MVC coaches' preseason poll.
That's a reflection of the jump in status the Sycamores have been under the leadership of Hannahs since he came aboard in 2014. The Sycamores have qualified for three NCAA regionals in that time, including the last two full seasons played.
Expectations have been raised significantly over time for ISU's program, but where do these Sycamores fit when taking those expectations into account?
"I think this team is as talented as those teams, but there's something to be said when you have that guy out there who has already thrown on those Friday and Saturday nights," Hannahs said. "There's something to be said for a three or four hitter that has experience seeing quality pitches and being a RBI machine. Those aren't easy areas to retool and go."
"Those are areas that take a little time to work out, that's where this team is at," he continued. "We still need some guys who can hit 3-4-5 at this level and prove they're legitimate RBI threat every time they walk to the plate and some guys who you know when they go out there they're there for seven or eight innings."
Among the everyday players, there is quite a bit of proven talent. It starts with Terre Haute native Jordan Schaffer, who comes back after a brilliant 2021 season at shortstop that saw him earn All-MVC First Team honors.
Schaffer hit a MVC-best .367 with seven home runs, 34 RBI and 11 stolen bases to go along with a slick glove.
Also back is left fielder Aaron Beck (.319, 3 HR, 24 RBI), second baseman Josue Urdeneta (.270, 1 HR, 18 RBI), first baseman Miguel Rivera (.257, 2 HR, 28 RBI), center fielder Sean Ross (.248, 1 HR, 16 RBI) and part-time starter Seth Gergely (.250, 2 HR, 10 RBI).
Grant Magill (.284, 0 HR, 14 RBI), who split time at catcher and designated hitter in 2021, will be back as the full-time catcher after the departure of long-time stalwart Max Wright.
Diego Gines (.261, 3 HR, 18 RBI), who started 31 games mostly at third base before giving way to now-departed Brian Fuentes and Mike Sears, returns. As does Sears (.174, 5 HR, 12 RBI) who started 22 contests.
Wright's exit, along with that of Ellison Hanna IV, does take away one positive trait ISU had in 2021, left-handed power near the top of the lineup.
"We have a lot of experience back, but we have to fill in those left-handed power bats with Max Wright and Ellison Hanna IV is going to be tougher," Hannahs said.
On the mound? The players who have proven themselves are relief pitcher and saves leader Connor Fenlong (3.06, 6 SV) who split closing duties with departed veteran Tyler Grauer.
Past that? Experience is thin on the ground. Ace Geremy Guerrero saw his eligibility ran out and ISU's other starters -- Tristan Weaver, Javin Drake and Connor Cline -- all moved on.
"Part of that is the COVID effect. There were older guys that stayed who picked up some of those innings that would have been valuable experience for the younger guys," Hannahs said.
Still, Hannahs feels good about ISU's mound prospects. Matt Jachec, a right-handed relief pitching hero for ISU late in the 2021 season, had a very good summer season which saw the Hampshire, Ill. native pitching in the Cape Cod League by seasons' end.
"Matt Jachec had a really good summer and threw some good innings for the end of last season. He threw really well in the Cape and he came back with a lot of confidence. I see him in the front of the rotation," Hannahs said.
ISU's projected rotation took a hit when Cole Gilley injured his arm three weeks before the start of the season as he will not play in 2022. That means the rotation will be green, but Hannahs thinks there's talent there.
"Luke Patzner [A JUCO transfer from Heartland Community College] is a new guy who has a chance to slide into the rotation," Hannahs said. "Jared Spencer is a very talented young freshman lefty who will most likely throw on Saturday or Sunday in the rotation. We have some pieces and there are other guys in contention."
In the bullpen, ISU should have the services of Cam Edmonson after he was injured after 10 games in 2021. Joey Hurth and Jake Ridgway are the only other pitchers on the roster who threw more than 10 innings in 2021.
ISU plays its typical challenging schedule with several Power Five schools included. The Sycamores' home schedule begins on March 15 against Southeast Missouri State.
Kansas, Memphis, Purdue, Indiana and Illinois all make appearances at Bob Warn Field as well as ISU's annual trip to powerhouse Vanderbilt.
ISU hosts Illinois State, Evansville, Missouri State in Missouri Valley Conference play and finishes the regular season with a three-game homestand against perennial MVC power Dallas Baptist. The MVC Tournament is at Missouri State this year.
Hannahs set the stage for what could happen with the Sycamores going forward.
"If stuff gels quickly? You have a chance to be an at-large team. If it doesn't, you have to fight and scratch and hope you're hot at the end of the season to make that tournament run," Hannahs said.
But then again? Hannahs was playing the same tune before the 2021 season.
"I see it as a tougher path to an at-large, I see this as a team that has to gel a while, but I said the same thing last year and guys gelled quickly and it was a pleasant surprise," Hannahs said.
