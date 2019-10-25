Old school clash in store as ISU travels to Illinois State

Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory and Illinois State boss Brock Spock are two peas in a pod when it comes to the personalities they want their teams to take on.
Both the Sycamores and Redbirds want to run the ball — a lot. Both the Sycamores and Redbirds want to have a dominant front seven on the defensive side of the ball. Both coaches count a physical identity on both sides of the ball, an identity both consider as one that represents substance over style.
In other words? Old school football. The bell will be rung in Normal at 3 p.m. Eastern as the Sycamores and No. 7 Redbirds try to see who can out-old school the other.
For the Sycamores? The valedictorians of old school have to be the offensive line if ISU is going to win its first game at Hancock Stadium since the Clinton administration.
Illinois State possesses a dual challenge for the line. One? ISU wants to run the ball and the Sycamores' front five must dominate Illinois State's formidable defensive line. Two? The Redbirds bring the best pass rush in the Missouri Valley Football Conference to the table.
"You've got to love it. This is what football is. With both teams being physical and fast? It really does make for a good matchup. We both bring the same mentality to the game. Having two similar teams collide? It's going to be fun," ISU left tackle Mason Flechler said.
Illinois State's pass rush is formidable. The Redbirds (5-2, 2-1) lead the MVFC by an eight-sack margin over second-place Southern Illinois with 33. The Sycamores are seventh in the MVFC at sack prevention, having allowed 19.
Romeo McKnight has eight sacks. Tuvone Clark and Steve Podulski have four each. Ty DeForest had six tackles for loss. It's not just Illinois State's pass rush either. They will run blitz and fake a blitz and drop into coverage.
"They do a really good job of disguising the illusion they're going to blitz and the play cover-2 or cover-3. They get a quarterback rattled," Mallory said.
The good news for ISU is that the line will be healthier than its been since ISU's MVFC opener at South Dakota. Flechler will be back after missing two games. Four of the five senior starters are back then, though Frederik Fabricius could see time at right tackle.
"I'ts great to be back healthy and ready to go," Flechler said. "If we do our job? It gives everyone else the opportunity to do theirs."
The challenge for ISU's defense will be getting off the field. Running back James Robinson is second in the MVFC in rushing at 106.3 yards per game. Jeff Proctor has rushed for 300 yards.
"It's gang-tackling for one. We can't hit him in hard spots — the thigh boards and shoulder pads. He's a powerful runner who is hard to tackle one-on-one. Proctor is a great compliment who can make you miss," Mallory said.
ISU will still likely be missing running back Titus McCoy and wide receiver Rontrez Morgan for the game. Linebacker Clayton Glasco is also out with an upper body injury.
The stakes for the Sycamores are high. At 3-4? ISU has zero margin for error if it wants to qualify for the FCS playoffs.
Last year, ISU won its final five games of the season to put itself in a playoff position, but it will be a far more difficult task to repeat that feat. Illinois State and Northern Iowa are the next two of three games for the Sycamores, both on the road — and ISU hasn't won at either in nearly 20 years.
"We had a big win on the road last year [at Southern Illinois] and that's what kick-started us. To get a road victory over a ranked team would be huge, a big shot in the arm. I've been encouraged how the players have come to work and kept battling," Mallory said.
The offensive line would love nothing more than to end the 10-game losing streak at Illinois State, a skid that dates to 1997 when the Sycamores won 16-13. But they also know the Redbirds will be gunning for them too.
"We're very hungry. We always play them hard and we beat them last year, so this year, they'll be looking for revenge," ISU center Wyatt Wozniak said.
ISU at No. 7 Illinois State
Time, place — 3 p.m. today at Hancock Stadium, Normal, Ill.
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN3.
Records — ISU 3-4, 1-2, Illinois State 5-2, 2-1.
Last games — ISU lost to South Dakota State 42-23 and Illinois State defeated Western Illinois 28-14 last Saturday.
Series — Illinois State leads 37-31-2.
Last meeting — ISU won 28-23 at Memorial Stadium in 2018. ISU last won at Illinois State in 1997.
Next — ISU hosts Southern Illinois and Illinois State hosts Northern Iowa next Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.