Indiana State men's basketball coach Josh Schertz described last Saturday's win over Alabama A&M as "business-like". Would that mean that Monday's close shave against non-Division I Oakland City qualified as business casual?
It wasn't a laughing matter for the Sycamores, who pulled away in the final three minutes to post a 78-69 victory against the NAIA Mighty Oaks in a late afternoon tipoff at Hulman Center.
The Oaks, whose only victories entering the contest came against Brescia and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods — the Pomeroys are playing their first season of men's basketball — pushed the Sycamores to the limit. Oakland City trailed by only one at the final media timeout and had two different second-half leads.
The near-miss on what would have been a seismic upset was a credit to the Oaks, but was of none to the Sycamores, who committed many sins, but the worst of all was a lack of effort.
It was a performance that left some 'splainin' to do on the part of the chastened Sycamores.
"I apologize to anyone who spent money to come out and watch that. I couldn't be more disappointed. Not because we played poorly, though we did play poorly, but in the effort and attention to detail. You can live with not playing well, you can't live with guys not competing. That's on me as a coach," Schertz said.
"I know we didn't come with the right mindset," ISU forward Kailex Stephens said. "I'm embarrassed. Never have I ever been a part of a performance like this. I don't consider this as a win."
Words continued to be un-minced from Schertz on ISU's performance against a team that plays in the River States Conference.
"The wrong team won," Schertz stated bluntly. "Everything we weren't, Oakland City was. I thought they played hard, they were physical, they were tough. On their end, they went right through us. They only made three threes. They bully-balled us and went right through us. That was a horrendous 40 minutes of basketball from our end."
ISU played without Cooper Neese, who sat out as a precaution with a back spasm that began to affect Neese on Sunday. Without Neese on the floor and without Tyreke Key for the rest of the season, the lack of leadership among the Sycamores was glaringly obvious as they struggled through a lackadaisical performance.
"We're immature. We started the night with three freshmen and a sophomore. Normally, Jabo [Xavier Bledson] is that leader, but he was every bit as bad as everybody else in terms of focus and attention to detail," Schertz said. "We did not have good leadership. We had nobody that was able to calm things down, who elevated the performance of those around them or stabilized the group."
Schertz admitted he was concerned about the Sycamores' attitude before the contest.
"The whole approach was bad. I talked to the team earlier today and yesterday about appropriate fear. It's not being scared of an opponent, but having a healthy respect for competition," Schertz explained. "Anything can happen. Upsets happen all the time, generally, because their approach is off and they lack the appropriate fear."
"That's what happened today. Oakland City did a lot of good things, but we didn't come in with the right mentality. Our whole approach from shootaround to when I was drawing up the first play before he went out in pregame. I didn't like the body language. I hoped I was wrong," Schertz added.
The players sensed it too.
"We just came out, we weren't ready, and then we didn't play hard. We only played hard the last minute-30 and it showed. We have to realize we can't overlook anybody," said ISU point guard Julian Larry, one of the few Schertz said played with defensive focus.
To start, it appeared this game would go the way that most games against non-Division I opponents go. The Oaks scored first, but then ISU raced ahead, taking an early 13-4 lead.
From that point? The blowout is expected, but Oakland City — who converted 47.5% of its shots in the game — had different ideas.
The Oaks used a 9-2 run to close the gap to two by the 13-minute mark. ISU could not get a foothold on the offensive end — including a stretch of seven of eight possessions without a point. ISU turned the ball over and missed several shots at the basket. Schertz counted 16 misses at the rim overall for the Sycamores in the contest.
"I don't if I've seen a team fail to finish more opportunities at the rim than we did," Schertz said.
Still, Oakland City hadn't yet heated up either, and ISU led 30-22 with five minutes left in the first half. Then, the Mighty Oaks put down a marker. They scored on six straight possessions and a Demarcus Clark floater at the 2:11 mark put Oakland City in front 33-32.
ISU recovered and led 37-33 at halftime. Surely, a wake-up call would occur in the second half, right?
Wrong. Flush with confidence, Oakland City attacked the lane, with Abdul Wurie and Allen Sims being particularly troublesome. Oakland City took a 47-45 lead with 14:36 left.
ISU answered with a 7-0 run, but it still didn't spur the Sycamores to comfort. Oakland City kept answering ISU buckets with its own and the Sycamores continued to make silly mistakes on both ends to give the Oaks hope.
It would have been hard to fight off panic when Oakland City turned a 68-62 ISU lead at the 7:06 mark to a 68-67 advantage less than two minutes later when Clark made one of two at the free throw line.
The Oaks had three possessions to take the lead, but couldn't get the job done as ISU finally turned up the defensive intensity a bit, forcing a turnover and a shot clock violation. A Micah Thomas 3-pointer at 2:50 relieved some pressure, but the Sycamores weren't truly safe until a weird offensive possession after the two-minute mark.
ISU missed three shots at the rim, but a Stephens' tip-in off the final miss made it 73-67 with 1:13 left. Oakland City, finally letting its nerves show a bit, only scored two more points for the rest of the game.
Bledson led ISU (6-6) with 21 points. Cam Henry added 18 and eight rebounds. Larry had 12 points. Sims led Oakland City with 19 points.
ISU has another two-day turnaround to its next game at Northern Illinois. Schertz did say that Neese should be available to play against the Huskies, barring any setback.
OAKLAND CITY (69) - Sims 9-13 0-0 19, Redding 4-9 3-3 11, Sanford 0-4 1-2 1, Wurie 5-13 1-1 11, Harrington 0-0 0-0 0, Priester 1-3 2-4 4, Toopes 3-8 0-0 7, Clark 6-9 3-5 16. 28-59 FG, 10-15 FT, 69 TP.
INDIANA STATE (78) - Bledson 7-13 5-6 21, Wilbar 0-2 0-0 0, Larry 3-8 6-6 12, Crawford 1-4 0-0 2, Henry 7-17 1-1 18, Stephens 4-7 3-5 11, Thomas 4-9 1-2 11, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 3, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0. 27-63 FG, 16-20 FT, 78 TP.
Halftime — ISU 37-33. 3-point goals - OC 3-11 (Clark 1-3, Toopes 1-2, Sims 1-1, Sanford 0-4, Redding 0-1); ISU 8-24 (Henry 3-6, Thomas 2-5, Bledson 2-4, Hobbs 1-2, Larry 0-2, Crawford 0-2, Stephens 0-2, Wilbar 0-1). Rebounds - OC 34 (Redding 8, Clark 5, Team 5, Wurie 4, Priester 4, Sims 2, Sanford 2, Harrington 2, Toopes 2); ISU 38 (Henry 8, Stephens 7, Bledson 5, Wilbar 4, Larry 3, Crawford 3, Tucker 3, Thomas 2, Team 2, Hobbs). Assists - OC 7 (Redding 3, Sims, Wurie, Priester, Clark); ISU 9 (Bledson 5, Thomas 2, Larry, Crawford). Steals - OC 8 (Sims 2, Redding 2, Sanford 2, Toopes 2); ISU 10 (Bledson 4, Stephens 2, Larry, Henry, Thomas, Hobbs). Blocks - OC 5 (Wurie 4, Clark); ISU 5 (Tucker 2, Wilbar, Crawford, Stephens). Turnovers - OC 17 (Redding 5, Clark 4, Wurie 3, Priester 2, Sanford, Toopes, Team); ISU 13 (Bledson 5, Thomas 3, Henry 2, Crawford, Hobbs, Tucker). Total fouls - OC 17, ISU 13. A - 2,300.
Next - ISU (6-6) plays at Northern Illinois on Wednesday.
