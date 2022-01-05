Indiana State women’s basketball coach Chad Killinger made the news this week by testing positive for COVID-19, which forces him to miss the team’s Friday home game against Illinois State at Hulman Center.
Although he said Wednesday that he feels fine and associate head coach Deidra Johnson will be in charge for the Sycamores on Friday, junior guard Anna McKendree — who’s scored 14 and 10 points respectively in late-December victories over Purdue Fort Wayne and Drake — wishes Killinger could be on the bench with his players and staff Friday.
But she understands why he won’t be there.
“The biggest thing is that everyone remain healthy,” a masked McKendree told the Tribune-Star after practice Wednesday afternoon inside Hulman Center. “His health and everyone’s health in general are most important.”
McKendree cares so much about Killinger because they’ve been friends before their Indiana State connection started.
A resident of Flowery Branch, Ga., McKendree played the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons for South Georgia Tech and 2020-21 for Nicholls State, where Killinger served as the program’s recruiting coordinator. Then she declared her intentions to become a Sycamore within weeks after Killinger got hired here in April 2021.
McKendree, like so many others, already experienced her own bout with COVID this season — while in her home state of Georgia — and missed four of the Sycamores’ 12 games (they’re 6-6 overall).
McKendree’s primary symptom was a sore throat and she went through 10 days of quarantine before returning to normal health.
“It didn’t really hit me as terrible as it’s hit other people,” she added.
McKendree admits she probably needed a couple games after recovery to get her wind back, then she played strong in the last two, posting five steals against PFW and four against Drake.
She’s averaging 2.4 steals per contest, third highest in the MIssouri Valley Conference. Trailing leader Grace White of Valparaiso (2.5) in the top six are four ISU players — Del’Janae Williams (2.5) at No. 2, McKendree at No. 3, Caitlin Anderson (2.0) at No. 5 and Marie Hunter (1.9) at No. 6.
Usually one of the first guards off the ISU bench, McKendree is tallying 6.6 points per game.
“Our team has been amazing and we’ve handled adversity multiple times this year,” McKendree pointed out, referring in part to injuries to Hattie Westerfeld, Sommer Pitzer and Adrian Folks. “I think we’ll be OK without Coach K, although he will be missed on the sideline.”
McKendree found it difficult to provide a singular reason why ISU is riding a three-game winning streak, including its MVC opener against longtime nemesis Drake.
“When we played against Drake, I felt like we were so relaxed,” she recalled. “We weren’t ‘Oh my gosh, we’re about to play Drake.’ The team as a whole was really calm.
“We just took it play by play . . . and now I think a lot of the players are getting the confidence, knowing what they can do on the court and knowing we can play with these teams. This isn’t last year [when ISU finished 5-15 overall] or the year before [when it finished 5-25]. I think everyone is starting to get their confidence that we can play with anybody in this league.”
Goal-wise, McKendree wants to grow as a player and as an individual while she’s at ISU. And she wasn’t talking about her height (5 feet, 7 inches) or weight (118 pounds) either, although it’s no secret that she is not the biggest player on the team.
Scrappiest player on the team? She would certainly be in the conversation.
“Anna, she’s just a tough kid,” Killinger said during a phone interview. “She shoots the ball really well [54.3 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from 3-point range this season] and plays extremely hard. She can make a difference in a short amount of time.”
Toughest on the team? Same answer. She’s been known to throw around a few plates and dumbbells in the team’s weightroom, so she’s stronger than she looks, plus her father instilled in her as a youngster the attitude of staying mentally tough through adversity.
Once at South Georgia Tech, for example, McKendree shattered the left side of her face after colliding with an opposing player’s head while both were diving for a loose ball.
“This whole side of my face is metal,” she explained while pointing upward.
After one surgery, boom, McKendree was back ready to play again.
“I’ve always been on the smaller side of every team I’ve been on,” she acknowledged. “I know what I can do and what I can’t do.”
Throwing down two-handed dunks might fall in the latter category, if you catch her drift.
Meanwhile, McKendree’s goal for the team is to recapture that relaxed feeling the players had before and after the Drake victory for every remaining matchup on the 2021-22 schedule.
“Adjusting to all this COVID stuff going on” is one of McKendree’s other goals for the coming months.
She’s not the only one hoping for that.
