Terre Haute North’s boys basketball team did not lose to a Clay County opponent for a second time this week, although Clay City sure tried to make it happen Friday.
Three nights after losing to Northview by seven points, coach Todd Woelfle’s Patriots got back in the win column by downing the host high school 42-37 inside the purple-ish Eel Dome.
Sophomore Mark Hankins paced the Patriots with 15 points, 11 in the first half, while connecting on 9 of 11 free throws. Clay City’s top scorers were 5-foot-9 senior Ethan Rogers with 15 points and senior Nate Owens with 10.
“I’ve got to give Clay City credit,” Woelfle said. “We did everything we could to speed them up tonight and we couldn’t do it. So we got down to a possession-by-possession game and we were fortunate to hold on and win.”
After the Eels jumped ahead 7-5 on a fadeaway jumper by Rogers, North finished the first quarter strong to lead 12-10.
After Dalton Sturm sank a 16-foot jumper to make it 14-10 early in the second period, Clay City catapulted on top 22-18 on the strength of a 3-pointer by Rogers from the top of the arc and a bucket created from a nice spin move inside by Owens.
The visitors rattled off eight straight points late in the first half, however, to seize a 26-24 halftime advantage.
North maintained modest margins in the third frame, setting up a somewhat nervous fourth quarter for Woelfle’s squad.
A driving basket through traffic by Rogers with 6:29 showing on the scoreboard pulled Clay City within 34-31.
Although North usually responded positively to the Eels’ attempts to tie the score, Clay City still cut its deficits to 36-33, 38-35 and 40-37 down the stretch.
Two Hankins free throws with 5.7 seconds left sealed the outcome.
With Conference Indiana foe Southport coming to North tonight, Woelfle was asked if his players might have been looking past the small-town Eels with a below-.500 record.
“I don’t think so,” he said. “We were struggling a little bit offensively tonight to get things going. And when you get in a possession-by-possession game and you can’t extend the lead ... then Clay City was able to have the game at their [slower] pace.”
TERRE HAUTE NORTH (42) — Sturm 2-4 0-0 4, Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Gauer 2-8 0-0 5, Hankins 3-4 9-11 15, Carpenter 1-5 0-2 2, Crosley 3-4 0-0 6, White 0-1 2-2 2, Mason 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-34 FG, 11-15 FT, 42 TP.
CLAY CITY (37) — LaFary 1-7 0-0 3, Owens 5-8 0-0 10, Cannon 1-3 0-0 3, Rogers 6-10 0-0 15, H.Adams 0-3 0-0 0, Patterson 3-5 0-0 6. Totals 16-36 FG, 0-0 FT, 37 TP.
TH North=12=14=8=8=—=42
Clay City=10=14=5=8=—=37
3-point shooting — THN 1-8 (Gauer 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Sturm 0-1, White 0-1, Carpenter 0-2), CC 5-16 (Rogers 3-5, Cannon 1-2, LaFary 1-5, Owens 0-2, H.Adams 0-2). Total fouls — THN 9, CC 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — THN 21 (Sturm 7), CC 20 (Owens 7, LaFary 6). Steals — THN 8 (Hankins 4, Johnson 2), CC 5 (LaFary 4). Turnovers — THN 10, CC 16. Blocks — THN 3 (Hankins 2, Johnson), CC 4 (LaFary, Rogers, H.Adams and Patterson).
JV — TH North 46 (Nas McNeal 15, Colin Frank 14), Clay City 37 (Jace Jackson and Levi Adams 9).
Next — North (8-7) will return home to face Southport at 7:30 tonight. Clay City (5-8) will visit Cloverdale tonight.
