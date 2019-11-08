No. 5 UNI presents a stern test for ISU football

Nothing has come easy for Indiana State's football team in 2019 and it definitely doesn't get any easier for the Sycamores today as they visit No. 5 Northern Iowa at 5 p.m. today.
If history is any kind of guide, the Sycamores haven't won at the UNI-Dome since 2001. The average margin of ISU's defeats in Cedar Falls has been 41.4 points in the last five trips there.
So that's daunting enough, but consider this as well.
The Sycamores pride themselves in running the ball, or at least, that's the identity they want to take on.
UNI? It is the Missouri Valley Football Conference's stingiest defense against the run at 123.2 yards allowed in its five conference games. A conference slate, incidentally, that includes games against Illinois State and North Dakota State.
As ISU waits to get quarterback Gunnar See back from injury, it has been innovative in what it's tried to give its own running game a kick-start. Last week, in the 23-14 loss to Southern Illinois, the Sycamores ran two backs — Michael Haupert and Dominique Dafney — out of the wildcat formation. It bore fruit in yards, but not in points.
ISU (3-6, 1-4) won't be hesitant to go back to the "wildcats" formation if it can crack the UNI defense.
"We're going to have to be able to run the football. Being able to do it always starts up front, they're very physical up front, and we have to match their physicality," ISU coach Curt Mallory said. " We felt like it was giving us some good gains so we stuck with it. Anyway we can find ways to run the ball, whether it's Michael, Petey or Dom, we want to try to get the ball in their hands."
ISU, which has fumbled the ball away 11 times in five MVFC games is also facing a UNI defense that is the best at forcing turnovers. UNI has forced 15 turnovers in its MVFC contests, an average of three per game.
The Panthers (6-3, 4-1) also like to run the ball to set up their pass game. That's not good news for ISU as it has struggled to stop the run. The Sycamores are last in the MVFC in run defense at 230.8 yards per game allowed. MVFC teams have gained 5.7 yards per carry against the Sycamores, the highest per-carry rate in the league by a 1.4 yard margin over the next-worst teams.
"They're very big and physical up front. They're going to set us up with running the ball and then hit us with play-action. We have to be gap-sounded and we have to play low, with low pad level, and play physical to stop the run, which is our number one problem right now," ISU defensive end Inoke Moala said.
When UNI does throw the ball it does so with quarterback Will McElvain, who is averaging 221 passing yards per game in MVFC contests, second-best in the league. He often targets sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Weston, who is averaging 130 receiving yards per game in MVFC games, best in the league.
It sounds gloomy, but the Sycamores might get some reinforcements. Linebacker Clayton Glasco — who still leads the Sycamores in tackles for loss at 12.5 and who is still second in overall tackles at 59 — might return after a three-game hiatus. Definitely returning will be cornerback Mekhi Ware, who missed last week's game with a hip flexor.
The Panthers are hot, with a three-game win streak, including an impressive 27-10 road win at Illinois State last Saturday. UNI was ranked in the top 10 of the official FCS selection committee rankings and is playing to get a bye in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
ISU will have to find a way to cool the Panthers off if it wants to salvage a .500 record for the 2019 season.
ISU at No. 5 UNI
Time, place — 5 p.m. today at the UNI-Dome, Cedar Falls, Iowa
Radio — WIBQ-FM 97.9.
Web — ESPN+.
Records — ISU 3-6, 1-4, Northern Iowa 6-3, 4-1.
Last games — ISU lost at Illinois State 24-7 and SIU won at South Dakota 48-28 last Saturday.
Series — UNI leads 28-5.
Last meeting — UNI won 33-0 at Memorial Stadium last year. ISU's win at UNI in 2001 is the only road win for the Sycamores in series history.
Next — ISU hosts Youngstown State and UNI plays at South Dakota State next Saturday.
