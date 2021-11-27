Through Indiana State’s first six games, there were times the Sycamores got out-classed (Purdue, Oklahoma) or out-manned (New Mexico State), but even in those losses, one never felt the Sycamores got out-hustled or let their concentration down.
That claim can’t be made anymore after a sobering 97-55 loss at Ball State on Saturday, the worst loss to the Cardinals since 1988 and the highest point total for Ball State in the series since 1974.
“That was as disappointing a performance as I’ve ever seen from one of my teams in my 14 years,” ISU coach Josh Schertz said.
The Sycamores struggled mightily in every facet. It started with poor shooting. ISU was 8 of 32 in the first half. ISU couldn’t find the mark from long-range (3 of 13), but more concerning was poor finishing at the rim. The Sycamores missed seven layups, shooting a poor 5 of 12 on layups in the opening half.
That kind of errant finishing is going to make it hard enough, but eventually, the problems spread to other areas of the game. Ball State scored 18 points off of turnovers and the Cardinals steamrolled ISU from the 30-minute mark onward in general – including 65.4% shooting in the second half.
“We never made any traction in the game because we couldn’t get a stop. The focus is on me to get a group out there that executes, that competes, that cares about the right things. We have guys who compete defensively who really struggle offensively and we have guys who compete offensively who struggle defensively. We haven’t found a mix of guys who can play both ends of the floor,” Schertz said.
Micah Thomas led ISU (3-4) with 19 points, he was the only starter to make more than three field goals. Xavier Bledson scored 15 off the bench. ISU’s starters combined to shoot 13 of 42 from the field, including a 1-for-9 performance from Cooper Neese and 3-for-10 from Cam Henry.
Every Ball State starter reached double-figure scoring, led by Tyler Cochran’s 15 points. There was a former Sycamore on the BSU bench too – Khristian Smith is an assistant coach for the Cardinals. Smith had scouting responsibilities for Ball State against his alma mater.
The Sycamores themselves searched for words on why they were off their game at Worthen Arena.
“I’m disappointed in our lack of heart. We didn’t fight back even when we got down. We did in other games we got down. We didn’t do that today,” Micah Thomas said.
“You have to credit Ball State. They came out and from jump played really well,” ISU forward Cam Henry said. “Maybe it was a 1 p.m. start time that messed us up? Maybe we didn’t get enough rest? We came in and laid an egg to be honest.”
ISU tweaked its starting lineup as center Dearon Tucker earned his first start and Julian Larry stayed in the starting lineup despite the return of Bledson from COVID-19 quarantine. The decision was partly defensive-related, but also related to the fact that Kailex Stephens missed most of the week due to the flu. Stephens did come off the bench to play 12 minutes.
Foul trouble and atrocious shooting doomed ISU from the start. A sign of trouble was three team fouls called on the Sycamores … on Ball State’s first possession of the contest. By the end of the half, Neese had three fouls. Tucker, Henry and Stephens had two.
A bigger problem was ISU’s 1 of 11 start from the field. Ball State, not rippling the nets themselves at that point, still took advantage of ISU’s barren spell to take an early 12-2 lead.
Then, it seemed that ISU’s bad shooting start bled to the defensive end. ISU briefly shook off its shooting problems to score on six of seven possessions after the early drought … but so did Ball State.
ISU was in range of the Cardinals, trailing 24-16, when the bottom fell out. A 17-3 Ball State run was built on the back of another ISU shooting drought as the Sycamores missed eight straight from the field. ISU trailed 45-26 at halftime.
“This team [ISU] has shown itself to be a below-average offensive team that is also offense sensitive, that’s a bad combination. If you’re not going to be great offensively, you have to dig in [defensively],” Schertz said.
If ISU was going to chip its way back into the game, it would need stops in the second half, but the opposite occurred.
ISU’s shooting perked up in the second half, but the Sycamores were worse defensively. The Sycamores’ 49 second-half points and 57.7% second-half shooting were offset by the Cardinals’ tsunami on their end of the floor.
“Even as poorly as we played today, we scored 75 points. It was the 97 [that Ball State scored]. And it wasn’t anything other than them straight-line driving us and guys fouling and us being slow in our rotations. We work on that, but we have to have guys care about it and that want to do it,” said Schertz on ISU’s defensive breakdown.
It was a frustrating day all-around.
“Two things were true today. One was that Ball State was great, they shot it unbelievably well and played fantastic on both ends of the floor. We were … I don’t know if there’s a worse word then horrendous. Abysmal? Pathetic? And we were on both ends,” Schertz said.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Sycamores. The Missouri Valley Conference is playing one December conference game. ISU’s contest? A final MVC trip to Loyola to face the powerful Ramblers on Wednesday.
“We have to figure out how to communicate to each other better. That’s the biggest deal and being able to execute the gameplan,” Thomas said.
INDIANA STATE (75) – Tucker 1-3 0-0 2, Larry 1-5 0-0 2, Neese 1-9 3-4 5, Mic. Thomas 7-15 1-1 19, Henry 3-10 2-7 8, Stephens.2-4 3-4 8, Bledson 3-4, 9-13 15, Hobbs 1-3 0-0 2, Wilbar 1-2 2-2 5, Crawford 2-2 0-0 6, Mervis 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 1-1 0-0 3. 23-58 FG, 20-31 FT, 75 TP.
BALL STATE (97) – Mir. Thomas 4-8 2-2 13, Sparks 3-5 6-8 12, Jacobs 4-5 0-0 11, Bumbalough 4-7 2-6 14, Cochran 5-10 4-5 15, Jihad 2-3 0-0 5, Sellers 4-7 0-0 9, Pearson 0-2 0-0 0, Windham 2-6 4-6 8, Acree 2-2 2-2 8, Soukas 1-1 0-0 2, Bryan 0-1 0-0 0, Hendriks 0-0 0-0 0. 31-57 FG, 20-29 FT, 97 TP.
Halftime – BSU 45-26. 3-point goals - ISU 9-25 (Mic. Thomas 4-8, Crawford 2-2, Stephens 1-2, Wilbar 1-2, Hittle 1-1, Neese 0-6, Henry 0-3, Hobbs 0-1); BSU 15-28 (Bumbalough 4-6, Mir. Thomas 3-6, Jacobs 3-4, Acree 2-2, Cochran 1-2, Sellers 1-2, Jihad 1-1, Windham 0-3, Pearson 0-1). Rebounds - ISU 39 (Henry 7, Team 6, Larry 4, Neese 3, Stephens 3, Hobbs 3, Crawford 3, Tucker, Wilbar); BSU 31 (Mir. Thomas 10, Cochran 9, Sparks 3, Jacobs 3, Jihad, Sellers, Pearson, Windham). Assists - ISU 13 (Bledson 7, Henry 3, Mic. Thomas 2, Larry, Crawford, Mervis); BSU 18 (Bumbalough 5, Acree 5, Cochran 4, Mir. Thomas 2, Pearson, Windham). Steals - ISU 3 (Mic. Thomas 2, Larry); BSU 5 (Cochran 2, Jihad, Sellers, Windham). Blocks - ISU 1 (Mic. Thomas); BSU 4 (Mir. Thomas 2, Jihad, Windham). Turnovers - ISU 13 (Neese 4, Henry 3, Bledson 2, Tucker, Larry, Wilbar, Crawford); BSU 7 (Mir. Thomas 4, Jacobs, Cochran, Jihad). Total fouls - ISU 24, BSU 20. Technical fouls – Bledson; Sparks. A – 3,000.
Next - ISU (3-4) plays at Loyola and Ball State (3-3) plays at Western Illinois on Wednesday.
