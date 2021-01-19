No game, but ISU basketball keeps intensity up

Indiana State coach Greg Lansing participated in his weekly segment on the Missouri Valley Conference coaches' call on Tuesday morning. He spoke in great length about the challenge of playing Evansville, ISU's next scheduled opponent when he did his media availability.
Lansing found out minutes later that his musings on the Purple Aces would be wasted words.
Evansville announced that due to COVID-19 cases among its Tier 1 personnel that Wednesday's scheduled single game at Hulman Center would have to be postponed.
There is no rescheduled date set yet, though it is anticipated that it will be sometime in February given that both teams have played their maximum amount of eight MVC games to date, and both have flexibility during the month.
Evansville was the last MVC team to have its own COVID-19 stoppage. Every other MVC team, including ISU to start the regular season, has had at least one self-imposed stoppage.
It's the way of the world, but still frustrating so close to game time.
"I feel bad for the guys. They come off a great road sweep and a short preparation for an in-state rival. We went over [Evansville] completely yesterday only to find out they can't do it," Lansing said. "These players never complain, though. They haven't complained about protocols or when we got shut down. They have been a group that's been 'it is what it is' and they've stayed positive."
ISU had this happen on Jan. 8 when Southern Illinois was forced to back out of a weekend series on the eve of a game. Loyola was later put in SIU's place, and the rescheduled SIU series is now next for the Sycamores on Monday.
It's unlikely, at this point, that any last-minute alterations will be made to ISU's schedule this time around.
"We've prepared [for stoppages] though the summer. It's not something you get used to, but there's a lot of people around the country who aren't playing at all. If a game gets postponed or canceled, we think of how thankful we are to have a season. To come in, have a practice, and compete is a blessing. We don't think of it as a negative," ISU forward Cobie Barnes said.
Tuesday's practice at Hulman Center turned from gameday eve preparation to a practice more about ISU improving it's own deficiencies — and it was a lively practice indeed.
There was what could be deemed "good yelling". Lansing did not hold back in admonishing players who didn't execute or give the effort desired. The players themselves were at each other too, calling out teammates who weren't in the right spot on either end of the floor.
Accountability isn't always diplomatic, but it's welcome, and no one's feelings were hurt about it after the fact.
"Healthy competition is good. We may not like each other when we're in the middle of [competing in practice], but we know we come at each other for each other's interest. If practices are harder than games, the games are easier," said Barnes, who expressed frustration that his team in practice "didn't do well" today.
Lansing was glad the team got after each other with no game day to worry about on Wednesday.
"You like days like today. Everything we did was competitive and was about us," Lansing said. "[Accountability] is how we're going to get better. It's a player-led team. It can't be a coach-led team in February. We have enough experience and older guys to do it. They're getting more comfortable in roles and what they're saying to each guy. It's trending in the right direction."
Barring any change in schedule, ISU will practice Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in preparation for SIU's visit on Monday.
