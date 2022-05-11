No. 24 Vanderbilt rallies past Sycamores in extra innings late Tuesday night

No. 24-ranked Vanderbilt took advantage of a pair of Indiana State errors in the bottom of the 11th inning as the Sycamores fell 8-7 in college baseball late Tuesday night at Hawkins Field.
ISU (23-17) loaded the bases in the top of the 10th inning and threatened to break the contest open, but a key defensive stop by Vanderbilt (32-15) first baseman Parker Noland kept the Sycamores off the scoreboard in the frame.
A pair of Sycamore errors led to Vanderbilt’s Enrique Bradfield Jr. sitting on third base with two outs in the bottom of the 12th. VU’s Spencer Jones came through in the clutch against ISU reliever Jared Spencer (1-3) with his sixth hit of the game, bringing Bradfield home for the walk-off.
Josue Urdaneta drove in four runs and homered for the Sycamores as Indiana State fell in extra innings for the first time in the 2022 season. Urdaneta homered in the first, added a two-run double off the left-field wall in the second, and then connected on a run-scoring single in the top of the ninth to highlight the ISU offense.
Jake Ridgway went 5.0 innings in a masterful relief appearance on the mound for the Sycamores in support of starter Brennyn Cutts. Ridgway surrendered four hits and three runs while striking out five in his longest relief outing of the 2022 season. Spencer went the final 2.1 innings, allowing three hits and one unearned run in taking the loss.
Jones went 6 for 6 from the plate to key a Vanderbilt offense, while Noland added a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth as the Commodores held off the Sycamores.
Thomas Schultz (3-1) was the final one out of the eight Vanderbilt pitchers on the mound for the Commodores, going the final 0.2 innings to record the win.
Jordan Schaffer (twice), Sean Ross (twice), and Seth Gergely were all hit by pitches in the contest marking the second consecutive game that at least three Sycamores were plunked. The five hit-by-pitches tied a season high for ISU, equaling the mark set Feb. 25 against Merrimack.
Indiana State closes out the road trip this weekend against Missouri Valley Conference foe Southern Illinois at Carbondale, Ill. The series opener Friday afternoon at Itchy Jones Stadium is set for 4 p.m. ET.
