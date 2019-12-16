Indiana State's youth and enthusiasm had the Sycamores in position to snap a five-game women's basketball losing streak Monday night in Hulman Center.
But in the last five minutes it was the experience and savvy of visiting Northern Kentucky that made the difference, the Norse winning 70-68 on a turnaround jumper in the lane by Ally Niece with 3.6 seconds remaining.
The game had an ugly moment with 3:23 left in the first quarter when ISU's LeAndra Echi drew a charge and suffered an injury that caused a stoppage of several minutes while a stretcher could be located to move her.
The Sycamores trailed 11-5 at that time, but seemed to rally for their teammate and the rest of the game went back and forth with eight ties and 15 lead changes.
"I'm really proud of how the kids fought back after the gruesome injury to a teammate," ISU coach Vicki Hall said after the game.
The Sycamores got within 11-10 by the end of the first quarter, but Northern Kentucky hit two 3-pointers — the Norse had nine for the game, and it seemed like more — to go up seven. ISU's CeCe Mayo — a junior college teammate of Echi's — entered at that point and had five points, two steals and two blocked shots in a six-minute span to help her team into a 28-28 tie at halftime.
"Coming off the bench, I have to be an expression of energy," Mayo said later. "That way I can get everybody going."
NKU got the first basket of the third quarter, but then the Sycamores appeared to take over. Thanks to steals by Jamyra McChristine, Del'Janae Williams and Marie Hunter, the ISU scored the next seven points. The Norse answered with a 10-2 run, however, and led 49-46 at the third stop.
Again early in the fourth quarter the Sycamores appeared to have matters in hand with a 12-2 run for a 60-53 lead with 5:39 left. Sommer Pitzer had two 3-pointers, Hunter had a basket, two assists and a steal, Mayo hit four free throws and Williams set up one basket with one of her three blocked shots.
"Defensively, we showed some good spots today, and we've worked very hard on that," Hall said later.
But the visitors closed out the game with a 17-8 run, and Hall also said, "The things that keep biting us are execution and attention to detail. In [Northern Kentucky's] clutch moments, they're getting exactly what [coach Camryn Whitaker] draws up."
That point was made emphasized by the last 90 seconds of the game. Northern Kentucky had taken a 68-66 lead when Molly Glick's 3-pointer capped a 7-0 run, and the Sycamores gave up the ball on an offensive foul and a missed 3-pointer. Mayo drew an offensive foul — Glick's fifth — with 33 seconds left and a layup by Williams tied the game with 9.8 seconds to go. But the Norse got a 10-foot shot and ISU botched the in-bounds play in the final seconds.
"We came out pretty hard and we played as a team," Hunter said, "but we need to come up with a W."
Hunter, Pitzer and Williams had 16 points each for the Sycamores, with Mayo adding 11. Niece led the visitors with 19 points and eight assists.
"It was the opportunities my teammates created for me," said Pitzer of her career-high performance that included four 3-pointers. "Coach Hall has been talking to me about shooting and giving me confidence."
The Sycamores were outrebounded for just the second time this season, Hall said, partly because of the absence of the 5-foot-8 Echi (a team-leading 8 per game).
"She's been my best friend for a long time," Mayo said of Echi. "We're all praying for her."
"It was hard not having her out there," Pitzer added.
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (70) — Glick 6-13 0-0 15, Souder 5-10 0-0 12, Coffey 3-6 3-3 9, NIece 5-11 7-10 19, Turner 4-9 1-2 11, Rose 2-4 0-0 4, Garcia 0-4 0-0 0, Irvin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 FG, 11-15 FT, 70 TP.
INDIANA STATE (68) — McChristine 3-7 1-2 7, Elder 0-8 2-2 2, Williams 6-14 3-6 16, Hunter 7-13 2-4 16, Pitzer 5-9 2-2 16, Westerfeld 0-1 0-0 0, Echi 0-1 0-0 0, Folks 0-0 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Mayo 3-5 5-9 11. Totals 24-58 FG, 15-24 FT, 68 TP.
Northern Kentucky=11=17=21=21=—=70
Indiana State=10=18=18=22=—=68
3-point shooting — NKU 9-20 (Glick 3-8, Turner 2-2, Niece 2-3, Souder 2-5, Garcia 0-2), ISU 5-17 (Pitzer 4-6, Williams 1-5, Mayo 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Elder 0-3). Total fouls — NKU 21, ISU 23. Fouled out — Pitzer, Glick. Turnovers — NKU 19 (Garcia 5), ISU 14 (Pitzer 4, McChristine 3, Williams 2, Hunter 2, Mayo 2, Elder). Rebounds — NKU 40 (Coffey 12), ISU 35 (McChristine 7, Hunter 7, Westerfeld 5, Mayo 5, Elder 3, Williams 3, Pitzer 2, Folks, Team 2). Assists — NKU 16 (Niece 8), ISU 11 (Hunter 4, Williams 2, Pitzer 2, McChristine, Elder, Folks). Steals — NKU 5 (Turner 2), ISU 11 (Hunter 4, Elder 2, Williams 2, Mayo 2, McChristine). Blocks — NKU 0, ISU 10 (Williams 3, McChristine 2, Westerfeld 2, Mayo 2, Elder). Att — 1,180.
Next — ISU (2-8) hosts Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m. Saturday. Northern Kentucky (5-5) hosts Wofford on Friday.
