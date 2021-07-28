In the first nine days of her life, Rayn Harris has helped her mother recruit volleyball players for Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and is in the process of moving from Kentucky to Vigo County.
She may as well get used to that kind of a schedule too, because coaching is a family thing for Ashley and Ian Harris and their older daughter, 5-year-old Poppy.
"Timing was not on our side," Ashley told the Tribune-Star this week when questioned about the busy post-natal time, "but this was an opportunity we can't pass up."
Ashley is coming to SMWC — she hopes to arrive sometime Saturday — from Berea, where she was head coach since 2019. Prior to that, she was at Tennessee Wesleyan for five seasons and was an assistant coach at Maryville (Tenn.) before that.
She and Ian have been "co-coaches," she said, for the past five years and will continue to be this year, but Ian is also the head coach for men's volleyball at SMWC, a team that will begin competition a year from now.
"We were looking for an opportunity for both of us to have a team," Ashley said. A visit to The Woods' campus sealed the deal.
"It has a family feel, and that's very important to us," she said. "We felt that immediately."
With that philosophy in mind, Ashley thought nothing about communicating with potential Pomeroys from her hospital bed after Rayn was born.
"We're not just a team on the court," she explained. "We include the players and coaches as much as we can [in our lives; babysitters, maybe?]. It's not two separate worlds. We care about [the players] on and off the court."
The Harrises are hoping their new daughter's contribution to recruiting will be a help, because SMWC begins competition in the River States Conference this season, and that is probably a step up from USCAA competition. Ashley's Berea teams played some of the River States teams, and she's aware of how tough the league might be.
"We're excited," she said. And the players she's communicated with are as well.
"They're hungry," Ashley said, "and they're really passionate about our vision."
Rayn is doing her part well so far, her mother said.
"She's sleeps through the night, and she only cries when she's hungry," Ashley said, making her the envy of new mothers everywhere.
And Rayn's cooperation is doubly important, because Ashley was also promoted to the position of senior women's administrator for SMWC athletics nine days ago — the second-best thing that happened to the Harrises that day.
• Another new assistant — Rayn Harris won't be the only baby on college volleyball sidelines in Vigo County this year. Indiana State coach Lindsay Allman gave birth to her daughter Nellie three months ago.
Asked if she had any advice for the other new mother, Allman admitted, "We're very much still figuring it out," but gave assurances that Nellie will be with the Sycamores as much as possible.
"The big thing for me is leaning our your network," Allman said. "[Motherhood] can be overwhelming, especially early. But there are a lot of mothers [in the Missouri Valley Conference who are available with advice]. She's not the first [baby in the league], and she won't be the last."
Allman's husband, Williamm Dehler, has different hours than she does, which helps. And priorities change.
"You have to give yourself a little bit of grace," Allman said. "There are some things that don't consume as much of my time as they used to."
