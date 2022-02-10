Indiana State’s men’s basketball team salvaged some pride Thursday at Evansville’s Ford Center, but it took a lot of hard work to do it.
The host Purple Aces and Sycamores needed two overtimes to decide it, but ISU earned an 80-77 victory to even the two-game season series.
Cooper Neese reached a career-high with 35 points and he made the go-ahead and game-clinching free throws in the final moments of double overtime. Cam Henry added 17 points for the Sycamores. Kailex Stephens had 13 rebounds.
Blaise Beauchamp was a thorn in the side of the Sycamores with 29 points.
ISU (10-16, 3-9) was hoping for a much better performance than it had in the loss to Evansville on Tuesday. While it was a winning effort, ISU was still ragged in long stretches of the contest. Turnovers and fouls were still a concern and Evansville’s defense once again did a good job of taking away ISU’s off-ball action.
At first? It seemed the Sycamores were determined to prove that Tuesday’s meltdown at Hulman Center was an aberration. ISU scored on four of its first five possessions – including a made 3-pointer, something ISU didn’t do on Tuesday – and eventually built a 15-6 lead as the Aces missed 10 of their first 11 shots.
Then? The Sycamores ground to a halt and went right back to the bad habits that killed them in the loss two days previous.
Turnovers rained down with monsoon-like frequency. ISU had eight turnovers in 11 possessions and the Aces didn’t look the gift horse in the mouth.
Blake Sisley gave Evansville a much-needed scoring threat. He scored eight points in an 11-0 Evansville run that put the Aces on top. ISU couldn’t get out of its own way with turnovers, forced shots, and inconsistent defense. Evansville’s first-half lead peaked at 25-18.
Then the Aces went into vapor lock as Evansville didn’t score in the final 5:15 of the first half. ISU regained its wits and finished the half with an 8-0 run to lead at halftime by a point.
ISU pushed its lead to 33-25 early in the second half, but the Sycamores have demonstrated in their two-game set against the Aces that prosperity is something they can’t stand.
Evansville turned the eight-point ISU lead into a two-point lead for the Aces by 10:42 mark. The coup de grace was levied by Beauchamp, who converted a four-point play against a late-arriving Micah Thomas.
From there? It was a grinded-out dogfight, which isn’t ISU’s strength to play through. The lead switched hands seven times and there were two ties before regulation ended as the game got weird near its conclusion.
With Evansville leading by three, ISU was given a window when a technical foul was called on Evansville’s Preston Phillips with 2:32 left. He was judged to have shoved Cam Henry on a drive to the basket. The technical also put ISU in the bonus. The Sycamores, however, only got two points out of the exchange, though it was a lifeline to the finish line.
Neese hit a 3-pointer to put ISU up 58-57 with 1:57 left. A 3-pointer by Blaise Beauchamp restored the Aces’ lead with 58 seconds left. Then Henry hit a pair of free throws at 46.7 seconds to tie it.
ISU had a decent chance to finish the game in regulation. Kailex Stephens blocked a Shamar Givance shot with 30 seconds left to give the Sycamores the final shot of regulation. It nearly fell. Neese’s jumper at the gun right every part of the cylinder before it clanked out.
Overtime offered no respite from the grind. ISU took a 65-60 lead, but Evansville slowly whittled away the ISU lead. With 30 seconds left and ISU up three, Givance missed the back end of two free throws, but Sisley chased down the loose ball and Phillips was found for a game-tying dunk. Stephens’ 3-point attempt didn’t fall with 3 seconds left and double overtime was on.
ISU also took a five-point lead in double overtime only to have the lead whittled away. Sisley tied the game with 58.1 seconds left with a free throw. It remained tied until Neese hit a pair of free throws with 9.7 seconds left to put ISU in front. Givance was fouled with 2.2 seconds left, but only made one of his free throws. Neese then clinched the game at the line with two more free throws with 1.1 left.
ISU next hosts Illinois State on Saturday.
