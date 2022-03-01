Indiana State guards Cooper Neese and Cameron Henry each earned Missouri Valley Conference postseason honors as the league released the majority of its postseason teams on Tuesday.
Neese was named to the All-MVC third team while Henry made the All-Newcomer Team.
Neese started 25 games for the Sycamores this season, leading the team in scoring with 15.4 points per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and hitting a team high 59 shots from behind the arc. Neese scored in double-digits 17 times, including seven 20-point performances to go with two 30-point outings. He finished the regular season ranked fifth in the MVC in scoring and 3-point field goals made per game (2.4) while closing the year second at 35.7 minutes per game.
After transferring from Lincoln Memorial a year ago, Henry made an immediate impact on the Sycamores this season. The 6-foot-6 guard averaged 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game over 27 games played this season. He finished ninth in the MVC in scoring and rebounding while finishing 10th in assists.
Henry finished the regular season with 21 double-digit scoring efforts including a career high 28 points at Valparaiso on February 5. He finished the regular season with three double-doubles, including back-to-back games against Hanover (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Old Dominion (14 points, 13 rebounds).
League-wide, Northern Iowa's A.J. Green was named the Larry Bird Player of the Year. He made the All-MVC first team along with Missouri State's Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim, Loyola's Lucas Williamson and Bradley's Terry Roberts.
Roberts was also named Newcomer of the Year, while Williamson was the MVC's Defensive MVP. Drake's Tucker DeVries was named Freshman of the Year. Northern Iowa's Bowen Born was named Sixth Man Of The Year.
The All-Bench and Most Improved teams will be announced on Wednesday. The MVC Coach of the Year will be revealed on Thursday.
