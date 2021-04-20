Neese decides to return to Sycamores

Of all of the players who put their names in the transfer portal when former coach Greg Lansing wasn't retained in March? Cooper Neese was the one Sycamore who seemed to be a legitimate 50-50 proposition as to whether he'd be back or not.
On one hand, Neese was as loyal to Lansing as any player was. On the other hand? Neese is from the area and new coach Josh Schertz's system is tailor-made for his skill set.
On Tuesday, the decision Neese made came down in favor of staying. Neese posted on his social media accounts on Tuesday that he is returning to the Indiana State men's basketball team and has removed himself from the NCAA transfer portal.
Neese is the most experienced ISU player to come back for the 2021-22 — pending Tyreke Key's decision to potentially come back. Neese averaged 9.5 points for the Sycamores last season.
"I feel this decision is right, especially at this moment in my career. It really came down to Coach Schertz. He's honest, genuine, and he kept it real with me. He's given me an opportunity that most athletes don't get being in the portal," Neese said Tuesday night.
Neese's return was not set in-stone. There were several moments over the course of his decision-making process where the needle moved more towards leaving than staying. In fact, ISU removed the Cloverdale native from the roster while he was still in the portal.
Schertz explained that Neese's game was never in question. He just wanted commitment.
"Cooper and I met when I first came to campus in March I knew watching his game he was a perfect fit systematically. As I told every player, the two boxes they had to check was being bought in to the principles and standards and they had to fit systematically. The second box with Cooper was always checked. It was about the first box," Schertz said.
"It's something he had to make a decision on. I want players to come to their own conclusions. I want it to be organic to want to be a part of this. When Cooper and I sat down? This is where he wanted to be and I communicated on how we'd be operating going forward," Schertz added.
Neese knows that Schertz's system is a really good fit for him. At LMU, the Schertz-led Railsplitters often spread four players wide on the arc and either worked off of the cutting and driving action, or, took the open 3-point shot. Neese can shoot the three — he made 39.1% in 2021 — but Neese also has the capability to get into the lane and that makes him valuable in Schertz's system.
"Even from day one, I did my research. I watched his games. The style of play he has to offer is a style of play that fits not just my style, but one to five on the floor. It was never a question for me about style of play. I knew I'd enjoy being a part of that from day one," Neese said.
Neese said that while he will always have fond feelings for Lansing, he and he alone has to live with the decision to stay or go, and that had to override any feelings that might have tempted him to leave out of a sake of loyalty.
"You have to live with the choices you make personally. This is a decision I know is right for me," Neese said. "With Coach Lansing being gone? It's extremely tough. He was a great coach, but it all comes back to my scenario and what's right for the program and what's right for me. Coach Schertz said it best. He said I was right for the program and it's right for me, so let's work together and make it click."
Schertz said that had Neese left the program, one of his priorities would have been to find a Division I transfer in the portal to take his place. Now he doesn't have to.
"Cooper checks all of the boxes of what we were looking for in the portal. Now we can stay in-house to get it. Our goal was always to bring guys back and build pieces around them. Cooper has already been a good player, but what we emphasize is a good marriage and a good overlap to flourish in the system," Schertz said.
