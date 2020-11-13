You don't have to string together any fancy words or come up with any kind of elaborate means of explaining Cooper Neese's sophomore season at Indiana State. The numbers do all of the talking for you.
In ISU's first 11 games of the 2019-20 season, Neese was a valuable cog. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, made 46.4% of his field goals, including 42.9% of his 3-point shots.
In Missouri Valley Conference play? Neese fell off. He averaged 5.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, shot 27.9% from the field, including 26.8% of his 3-point attempts.
Neese isn't the first player, nor will he be the last to have his numbers vary wildly during his sophomore season. Nor is Neese the first to have a good nonconference season followed by a decline in conference play. As recently as 2018-19, Jordan Barnes experienced the same thing for the Sycamores.
The goal is to make sure you confine a slump or a decline in play to a small period of time and also recognize the growth that needs to be made in one's game to get back on-track.
Neese has been very conscious about getting back to the kind of production expected of him. He's been working as much as he can to remedy the ills that got him side-tracked last January and February.
"Looking at the film over the [first two] years? There were a lot of difficult shots I took and a lot of hard plays I made that weren't necessarily the right or simple play," said Neese when asked for a self-assessment. "I need to cut down doing that, cut our turnovers down, and that makes us a better team."
Team is a word you hear a lot from Neese. While he clearly wants to improve his own game, one thing he's recognized is how his skill-set fits within the context of the team overall.
Not that Neese was ever consciously selfish, but one transition he was always going to have to make was being "the" guy when he finished his Cloverdale career as one of the top 10 scorers in Indiana high school history to being one of the guys who can help the Sycamores.
So what's he doing to get better? One thing is his confidence. There were times when Neese hesitated a moment or two when open in the corner. Or, there were a couple of times where he tried to draw a defender, step aside, and take a harder jump shot.
Neese said confidence was an issue for him in 2020. Simplifying his mind-set is part of what he thinks will get him on the right track.
"That was all about confidence. Being a scorer or shooter, you can't lose confidence in what you're doing, especially when it was working as well as it was at the beginning of the season," Neese said before ISU halted practice activities due to a positive COVID-19 case.
"Selfishly? Maybe it was a little bit of my attitude, not believing I could make that play again. That's a learning step I took from last season. That won't happen again," Neese added.
Neese also said he doesn't want to just define himself as a shooter. He feels he can help the Sycamores in other ways that he hasn't been able to demonstrate yet.
"I'm trying to help us rebound some more. If I can help us get to five to eight more rebounds a game, I feel like we can take a step there," Neese noted. "I also want to be able to not just be a shooter. I want to be able to get guys off the line and get them up in the air, take one dribble and take a jump shot and the next pass over. Make the simple play."
Simple plays. That's music to ISU coach Greg Lansing's ears. Lansing also give Neese a bit of an out for parts of his 2020 season.
"There's a consistency of doing things. He did have some injuries. He'd get to playing well, he'd get to being consistent, but then a back or a sprained ankle would pop up and impede his progress," Lansing said.
Neese has had to sit out some practices at times as most of ISU's players have. ISU has been very careful about holding players out even if they have the tiniest possible COVID-19 symptom. Neese fights through it, however, and doesn't want to let COVID-19 dictate how much he can improve his game.
"It's about expanding my game, that was my attitude, first-and-foremost, entering this season. Having to sit out with a symptom or a back issue sets you back on things, but I think I've been able to expand my game inside and out. I'm trying to knock down my three every single time it's open," Neese said.
That's what Neese's teammates want too.
"Coop is a great player who's going to help us a lot. He's a great shooter and we need to get him the ball when he's open to get him open shots," ISU guard Tyreke Key said. "Some of the time, he hesitates when he shouldn't. He's one of the best shooters I've seen. We need to give him the confidence to shoot the open ones and find him when he's open."
Neese also feels the responsibility of being an upperclassman. He tries to lead by example.
"I think when I come out on the floor? I'm not the best at many things, but I do think I'm the best talker out here every single day. If I can be contagious at that? It only makes us better," Neese said.
Neese has the potential to be an integral part of what should be a good ISU team this season. The memory of when he was at his best is still the impression that means the most to the Sycamores. The team is confident Neese can reach that level of production again.
"We're looking to him to make a big leap this year. You look at the Wright State game [Neese scored 25 in an overtime road victory], he carried us. I think he's got the ability to fill that role well this year," Lansing said.
• Stephens sidelined — ISU announced Friday that junior college transfer forward Kailex Stephens will miss the 2020-21 season with an achilles tendon rupture.
Stephens was going to provide depth on the perimeter as well as size. Stephens, who is from Tuscaloosa, Ala., was named second team All-Panhandle Conference at JUCO powerhouse Tallahassee Community College in 2020. The 6-foot-7 forward played in 26 games, averaging 8 points and 5.7 rebounds.
“Our hearts go out to Kailex. He is a terrific person, always a joy to coach and was really playing well before he went down,” Lansing said in a statement. “A luxury we have at Indiana State is our doctors are outstanding and Connor Burton, our trainer, is as good as it gets. We will support Kailex and he will come back even better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.