Nationally ranked Missouri State downs ISU women

The Indiana State women’s basketball squad battled late with No.18-ranked Missouri State, but the Bears were too much to handle in defeating ISU 82-58 in front of 2,668 fans at JQH Arena.
Freshman Caitlin Anderson led the Sycamores' offense, recording a team-high 15 points. Marie Hunter added 14 points with the help of 6-for-7 shooting from the field..
It was a quick offensive start for the Bears, getting four points from Alexa Willard. CeCe Mayo started the offense for the Sycamores, however, converting a runner in the lane with 8:59 on the clock and then swiping a bad pass for a layup at 6:46 to pull the Sycamores within 8-4. The Missouri State offense would remain hot, pushing their opening run to 18-4 and taking a 16-point lead into the second quarter, 25-9. Mayo tallied six of ISU’s nine first quarter points.
Starting the second quarter much like the first, Mayo knocked down a mid-range jumper. ISU would then get an important contribution from Anderson off of the bench, as the freshman immediately made her mark by knocking down two tough jumpers to pull the Sycamores within 27-15 with 6:15 remaining.
The Bears' offense found its rhythm after the Sycamores pulled within 12, going on a 10-2 run to open-up a 20-point lead, 37-17 at 1:37. Indiana State responded, getting two more hard-earned floaters in the lane from Hunter and Sommer Pitzer to make it a 16-point game once again at halftime, 39-23.
Missouri State came out swinging to start the second half, pushing its lead to 44-23 at the 8:46 mark. The Bears managed to extend their lead to 23 before Anderson muscled up and earned back-to-back "and-one" plays, the last one coming at 3:47 to make it 53-34 in favor of MSU. Missouri State would end the period on an 11-4 run, however, to own a 66-38 advantage with one quarter remaining.
Indiana State (4-23 overall, 2-13 MVC) will visit Evansville on Friday for an evening matchup with the Purple Aces. Missouri State improved to 23-3 and 13-1 respectively.
