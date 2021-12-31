MVC season resumes with question marks on all fronts

Hopes were high going into the men's basketball season that the Missouri Valley Conference — with veterans spread across multiple rosters — would be in prime position to claim two bids or more in the NCAA Tournament.
So far? The nonconference performances of the league's contenders probably falls short of that standard. Only Loyola has legitimate claim to an at-large bid. But focus isn't all on-the-court anyway. As the MVC season resumes (remember, one game was played in early December) this weekend, there's quite a few more questions than answers from most of the league's schools.
The MVC, of course, also isn't immune from the chaos of COVID-19. The league revised its COVID policy on Wednesday, reacting as most conference have to the different dynamics of the Omicron variant over past coronavirus variants. The league removed the automatic forfeit for unplayed games.
In its place, a game will be declared a no-contest if it cannot be played or rescheduled. Teams will have to play if a minimum standard of eight players and one coach are available. This was put in-place to ensure that teams don't game the system by calling off games if it's missing a star player or some such scenario. Teams can play if they are below that standard if they choose to.
The other big news hanging over the conference is realignment. Illinois-Chicago, Murray State, Texas-Arlington, Kansas City, Omaha, and possibly, Milwaukee are all vying for a spot in the league as the MVC may expand past its 10-member core with the departure of Loyola to the Atlantic 10 Conference. Whether the league expands to 12, 14 or doesn't expand at all remains to be seen.
On the court? Here's a look at the nine schools outside of Indiana State. The Sycamores, incidentally, rank 169th in the NCAA NET rankings, and their best win was the 69-68 win over Miami of Ohio, ranked 136th in the NET rankings.
Bradley
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 7-6, 1-0. NET: 130.
• Top three scorers — G Terry Roberts (16.6), F Ja'Shon Henry (11.2), F Malevy Leons (10.3).
• Marquee win? — None, Bradley hasn't beaten a NET top 100 team. Best win was a 77-73 victory over St. Joseph's (127 NET).
• Quick take — Roberts' excellence solved the main problem Bradley had in 2020-21 — poor point guard play. Added to Bradley's solid front court? If Roberts can continue to produce, Bradley will be among the contenders.
Drake
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 10-4, 1-0. NET: 86.
• Top three scorers — G Tucker DeVries (13.5), F Tremell Murphy (10.8), F ShanQuan Hemphill (10.2).
• Marquee win? — None, Drake hasn't beaten a NET top 100 team. Best win was a 73-70 victory over Richmond (105 NET).
• Quick take — Drake's chances at an at-large bid probably died when it lost to Belmont, Alabama and North Texas in its MTE tournament in Orlando, Fla. Bulldogs were also stung by the loss of PG Roman Penn seven games into the season, though he could return soon. Drake is still dangerous, though, and still deep.
Evansville
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 4-8, 0-1. NET: 287.
• Top three scorers — G Shamar Givance (15), G Jawaun Newton (14), G Noah Frederking (8).
• Marquee win? — None. Evansville hasn't beaten a team with a NET above 200.
• Quick take — The Purple Aces can't score. They average 61.8 points, one of the worst averages in Division I. In fact, Evansville ranks in the 300s in 15 different team statistical categories. There are 355 D-I teams.
Illinois State
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 8-6, 1-0. NET: 208.
• Top three scorers — G Antonio Reeves (20.6), F Sy Chatman (14.9), G Josiah Strong (13).
• Marquee win? — None. Illinois State's one top 100 NET win was its conference victory over Missouri State.
• Quick take — Picked to finish last, the Redbirds have been better than anticipated. Much-better guard play and the ability to get to the free throw line (Illinois State ranks 19th nationally) have all helped the Redbirds' cause.
Loyola
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 9-2, 1-0. NET: 17.
• Top three scorers — G Lucas Williamson (11.6), G Ryan Schweiger (10.6), F Aher Uguak (9.5).
• Marquee win? — The Ramblers don't have a lead-pipe marquee victory, but wins over DePaul (70 NET) and Vanderbilt (83) don't hurt.
• Quick take — Loyola's only two losses are to Michigan State and Auburn. The Ramblers know how to clamp down defensively, ranked 41st in the nation.
Missouri State
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 9-5, 0-1. NET: 94.
• Top three scorers — F Isiaih Mosley (18.1), F Gaige Prim (14.8), G Jaylen Minnett (13).
• Marquee win? — None. Missouri State has one NET top 100 win over South Dakota State (93).
• Quick take — The Bears, expected to be MVC contenders, have been inconsistent in non-conference play. A bright spot is Terre Haute native Minnett, who has converted 47.2% of his 3-point attempts.
Northern Iowa
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 4-7, 0-1. NET: 164.
• Top three scorers — G A.J. Green (16.9), F Noah Carter (11.5), G Nate Heise (10.9).
• Marquee win? — None. Best win is a victory over St. Bonaventure (NET 109).
• Quick take — A.J. Green's return from injury was supposed to herald a UNI renaissance, but it hasn't turned out that way. UNI's defense, normally stout, has fallen way off, especially when guarding the 3-point line, where the Panthers are ranked 352nd nationally in opposing 3-pointers made.
Southern Illinois
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 8-5, 1-0. NET: 158.
• Top three scorers — F Marcus Domask (15.2), G Lance Jones (14.7), F Ben Coupet (12).
• Marquee win? — None. Biggest win was over Colorado (NET 110).
• Quick take — Domask is back, healthy and productive and that bodes well for the Salukis. Little Rock transfer Coupet has also given SIU some more offensively versatility.
Valparaiso
• Record & NCAA NET ranking — 7-6, 0-1. NET: 191.
• Top three scorers — G Kobe King (16), F Ben Krikke (15), G Sheldon Edwards (12.2).
• Marquee win? — None. Best win was a victory over Jacksonville State (NET 126).
• Quick take — Annually an enigma going into conference play, this year is no exception. Since King, a Wisconsin transfer, became eligible to play on Dec. 7, the Beacons are 3-1. Six players are averaging double-figure scoring, but Valpo also turns the ball over a lot and is poor at defending the arc. Time will tell which Beacons (Valpo's new nickname) show up in conference play.
