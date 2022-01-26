MVC maintains Chicago presence as UIC joins the fold

One trait that has been important throughout the waves of college conference realignment has been the desirability of being in a large population center.
The biggest population center in the Midwest — home of the Missouri Valley Conference — is Chicago. The league thought it finally secured its foothold in the Windy City when it added Loyola in 2013. The Ramblers turned out to be a hidden gem, so much so, that they are leaving for the Atlantic 10 Conference after the current season.
With Loyola's departure, the MVC needed to make every effort to retain its presence in the Midwest's largest market — one that is very important for enrollment, alumni relations and future student recruitment at nearly every MVC school.
Fortunately for the MVC, there was a school there who was ready to fill the void left by Loyola.
On Wednesday, what has been long-rumored became official, Illinois-Chicago is joining the MVC as its 12th member. UIC, as its frequently called, will join the league July 1 along with fellow new MVC members Belmont and Murray State.
"Today marks the beginning of a new era for UIC and Flames athletics and the most significant single event in our history since announcing the transition to NCAA Division I 40 years ago,” said UIC athletic director Michael Lipitz.
UIC flirted with the MVC before. During the 2013 realignment process, the school was thought to have the inside track on membership as it became clear that the MVC wanted to replace Creighton with a team based in Chicago. Some media sources at the time even reported that UIC was coming into the league, only to have Loyola get the invitation instead.
What the Flames bring to the table, besides a desirable location, is an athletic program that better fits the MVC profile than Loyola's did in terms of what sports it plays. UIC sponsors all of the main MVC sports of emphasis: both genders of basketball, volleyball, softball and baseball, a sport Loyola did not sponsor.
UIC's basketball facility, Credit Union 1 Arena, was built in 1982 and seats 9,500. UIC's baseball facility, Les Miller Field at Curtis Granderson Stadium, named after UIC's most famous baseball alum, has a stunning view of the downtown Chicago skyline as its outfield backdrop. A strong sport for UIC is men's soccer, a sport the MVC sponsors, but that ISU does not participate in.
The university itself also brings a diverse demographic profile to the league it does not have among the rest of its institutions. UIC is a large university, enrollment is approximately 34,000 with 22,000 undergraduates, and it's minority student percentage is much higher than that of other MVC institutions. Student population is 68% comprised of minority groups, with a quarter of the population self-identifying as Hispanic.
“A great addition for The Valley,” MVC Commissioner Jeff Jackson said in a press release. “UIC’s combination of academics, location, facilities, financial commitment to athletic success, and leadership will enhance the brand of the MVC and the experiences of our student-athletes.”
The one thing the Flames have not had in recent years is men's basketball success, one factor that may have given some pause about adding the school to a league that is trying to maintain its profile as the best Midwest mid-major conference.
UIC has only had three winning seasons in the last decade, and barely at that, finishing a high of four games above .500 in 2018 and with two other seasons at just two games over .500. UIC's period of greatest success was in the late 1990s and early 2000s when it made three NCAA Tournament appearances while coached by Jimmy Collins.
The Flames only won one Horizon League championship in their tenure in that league, back in 1998 (when it was still known as the Midwest Collegiate Conference), and only one won title in their previous league, the Association of Mid-Continent Universities-8, now called the Summit League.
Not that UIC's lack of recent success has diminished excitement.
"From top to bottom, the Missouri Valley Conference is one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in college basketball. UIC men's basketball truly looks forward to the opportunity to compete regularly against some of the toughest teams in the country. As an alum of one of our new peers, Illinois State, I know first-hand the passion and enthusiasm for basketball that runs through The Valley and am ecstatic to bring that heat here to UIC," Flames men's basketball coach Luke Yaklich said.
Under Jackson, the MVC has grown to 12 schools and put itself back in Kentucky and Tennessee, states in which the MVC last had a presence in the 1970s when Louisville and Memphis were in the league.
Despite it's relatively close proximity, ISU has not regularly played UIC in any of its primary team sports. Women's basketball last tangled with the Flames in 2019 and is the only program to have regularly played the school with 15 total meetings. Softball last played UIC in 2016, baseball in 2013 (and only twice ever), men's basketball in 2002 (also only twice ever) and volleyball in 2000.
For ISU fans who make the trip to UIC, it will be a bit different than the journey to Loyola was. UIC's campus is located just southwest of downtown Chicago, a bit more convenient than Loyola's north side, lakeside campus was, which could only be accessed by car by navigating Chicago surface streets.
UIC, however, is also in the heart of Chicago's traffic. UIC's campus is located where the Dan Ryan, Stevenson and Eisenhower Expressways meet. While Loyola was served by the Chicago Transit System's Red Line, the Blue Line serves UIC, just a block north of the campus along the Eisenhower Expressway (I-290).
UIC becomes the 37th all-time member of the MVC, which was founded in 1907.
