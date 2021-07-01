MVC coaches ready for NIL, but unsure where it's going to take them

There was a time in college basketball when the most debated off-season, off-court change amounted to something relatively wonkish like a change of the first date of practice.
"I still think about that some with the practice dates. Having official practices in September still seems strange. These changes are far more significant and impactful," said Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson, entering his 16th season in charge of the Panthers.
Those days do indeed seem quaint in terms of the titanic change that confronts college basketball coaches as of July 1, 2021. As of Thursday, name, image and likeness rights for college athletes is a reality. Paired with the liberalization of transfer rules and lingering COVID-19 effect on available scholarships, there has never been an offseason like the one coaches are currently trying to find their way through.
This was evident as the Missouri Valley Conference's coaches met with the league media on a teleconference. NIL questions came fast and furious and the league's coaches still aren't entirely sure where they're eventually going to find safe harbor as far as what direction college athletics are headed in.
"Change sometimes frightens me. I like things in order and consistent across the board, but I really like this. This is impactful for change for the student-athletes while they're in college," said Jacobson, who had his contract at UNI extended to 2029 on Thursday. "It's going to be really good for young people, but it's extremely important that we do a great job of educating our young guys so we do this correctly and that they're able to benefit in the best way possible."
Much of the uncertainty is rooted in the fact that the rules haven't coalesced yet, given that the NCAA was slow to react to the legislative pressure that was being brought to bear by states who passed NIL legislation and court cases that ruled against the NCAA's amateur-based system.
The NCAA announced Wednesday that all barriers in the way of athletes being compensated for their name, image and likeness in all of its divisions are no longer applicable. The timing of that was to coincide with the many states that have laws or executive orders went go into effect on July 1 that govern NIL in their individual states.
However, many states are still in the talking process of what their NIL legislation will be, or, as in the case of Indiana, there is no discussion at all. There has also been no national legislation, which is the standard many schools would like to have to make the playing field even for all NCAA institutions. The NCAA still has to draft its own permanent guidance.
Until then, though there are some temporary NCAA guidelines in place, athletes will be governed by the rules, or lack thereof, in the states where NIL legislation hasn’t been passed.
So when the dusts settles, how would coaches — who don't have much, if any, direct control over NIL — like to see the landscape develop that they have to operate in?
There were varied responses.
"I hope the structure it takes allows there to be parity across college basketball. I hope there's not a significant difference within conferences or levels that makes it even harder in recruiting and being competitive at all different levels. I don't know if that will be the case, it might be case," Illinois State coach Dan Muller said.
Many coaches are just trying to grasp the concept of NIL in the first place, though all voiced support for student-athletes to have the right. Coaches are in the dark, too, about just how marketable their athletes will be.
"The first thing is to figure out what the cap would be on the money or if there's even one at all. Miami's quarterback signed a $20,000 T-shirt deal. Also, if it's going to be more of an offseason thing, if it will be during the season, will it be a social media thing? We're trying to figure that all out," new Loyola coach Drew Valentine said.
The majority of the coaches are former athletes themselves, some relatively recently like Southern Illinois coach Bryan Mullins. How would they have approached NIL when they were playing?
"I'm not sure how I would have been in 2007. I had tunnel-vision in doing the right thing on the court and in the classroom and make sure I was going to represent the program and my family the right way. I probably wouldn't have been trying to market myself. I'm not a big social media guy anyway," Mullins said.
Then there's Missouri State coach Dana Ford — who somewhat entertainingly, but not very convincingly — brushed the whole NIL situation off his own plate.
"[Coaches] don't have anything to do with name, image, likeness. I'm letting administration deal with that stuff," Ford said. "I haven't thought much about name, image, likeness. I'm going to coach my team when the time comes."
Like it or not, coaches will have to deal with the aftermath of NIL. Coaches will no doubt have to field questions from recruits and their families about what their school is doing regarding NIL. The coaches may not have any direct involvement, but they will certainly be affected by the investment or lack thereof from their school into having NIL resources on-hand to help athletes monetize their personal brands.
Valentine noted that the educational process is still in its infancy. There are still basic questions being asked by those who could benefit from NIL.
"The main one we need to [get athletes and families] to understand is that the school isn't the one paying you. It's a third party [paying athletes] and I think that's been a misconception. We have to educate them and help them build their brands," Valentine said.
There's also the timing of how to confront NIL. On Thursday, several programs at the Power Five level were hawking their third party vendors on their social media channels that they have put in-place to help athletes monetize. MVC coaches seemed split on how it will affect recruiting, but it seems obvious that NIL will play a role.
"Some coaches are jumping right into this today. Some are taking a more measured approach to see how things settle. Some are in the middle. None of us want to make a mistake. The real key will be communication between athletes, coaches and administration. It might be a daily thing. There are a couple things in your program that are daily things — recruiting or scheduling. This will be a daily thing too," Jacobson said.
Ford seemed to take an opposite tack.
"If you take a look at everything's that's going on? It has nothing to do with coaches. This is a business for kids. They're their own entity now. As a coach? Administration has to deal with this. University presidents and athletic directors, they make up the NCAA. They're not running things through coaches. It's not going to be my headache," Ford said.
At the end of the day? This is out of the coaches' hands, but they know they have to deal with the ramifications anyway.
"I agree that coaches shouldn't be involved that coaches can't profit of name, image and likeness. Other than having an educational role. Other than that? I'm good with anything. I'm glad these guys are allowed to do something. I'm interested to see what it looks like in a year or two," Muller said.
• Jackson speaks to the MVC media — New MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson spoke to the media for the first time as commissioner. He took over officially on Thursday, but has been working in the league office for the last few weeks.
And, of course, Jackson was asked about NIL. He said it was the first thing on his mind as he embarked on his first day as commissioner.
"The conference role is to put together a sub-group to look at the pros and cons. This is a nascent industry. For anybody to come up with hard and fast rules would be ill-advised. I'm curious to see what kind of traction and activity takes place in the first month. We have to take time as a conference to decide what's best. What is important is we all have to embrace it," Jackson said.
Jackson also thinks the smaller or university-based locales in the MVC — like Terre Haute — might not have a disadvantage when it comes to NIL like people think they might.
"You're the big fish. There may be a lot more interest in your student-athletes, than say, Los Angeles, where there's pro franchises that take a lion's share of what would take place in a media promotion market. It's way too early to say one market will have an advantage over another market. Corporations will make individual decisions in how they connect with student-athletes to market their businesses," Jackson said.
• More Ford — Ford was not in the mood to discuss the NIL-related topics being brought up, though he provided some interesting answers. The former Illinois State swingman — Ford was a Redbird from 2002-06 — was asked how he would have handled NIL himself.
"I was a bad player. If anyone wanted my image, name, likeness, they would have been a desperate company," Ford quipped.
Ford averaged 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds at Illinois State.
Ford did wax poetic at length when asked about a topic no one could have anticipated on a basketball call — bass fishing.