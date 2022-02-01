MVC co-leader Drake visits Hulman Center

Cooper Neese will be back in uniform for Indiana State basketball on Wednesday night against visiting Drake, which would have given the Sycamores their first complete lineup for a Missouri Valley Conference game since the Valley opener at Loyola two months ago . . . until Micah Thomas was inactive at practice Tuesday evening.
“He hurt his hand at Bradley [on Sunday],” coach Josh Schertz said when asked about Thomas’ availability against the Bulldogs. The Sycamores had hoped Monday’s day off would fix the problem, but the freshman guard was still experiencing pain on Tuesday and is a game-time decision to play against Drake.
“One guy comes back, one goes down,” Schertz said. “We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity and situations [this season] . . . hopefully we’ll see some payoff.”
The 7 p.m. game in Hulman Center will present a challenge no matter how many Sycamores are there to face it.
“[The Bulldogs] are the most physical team in the league,” Schertz said. “They play with unbelievable force. There’s not a lot of fluff and fanciness . . . they lead the league in steal percentage; they’re the most aggressive team in the league and they play differently than everybody else.”
Drake beat Loyola on Sunday to tie the Ramblers for first place in the MVC, but the Sycamores are 7-2 at home and have conference victories against two first-division teams [Bradley and Missouri State]. Drake’s conference losses are to the same two teams, and the Bulldogs lost to Bradley at home.
“We need to do the best we can at controlling the pace,” Neese said Tuesday. “We expect them to get up and down [the court], and one through five they have great players. We’ve got to be able to defend and make good decisions.”
Neese is happy he’ll get to make some of those decisions, after watching the last three games from the sidelines because of concussion protocols. He also missed the game at Northern Iowa earlier in January because of COVID.
“It feels awesome,” the Cloverdale native said when asked if he enjoyed being at practice. “I’m taking it day by day. January was pretty down for me.”
How much he plays on Wednesday is up to Schertz, Neese said. “There are no restrictions. It will depend on how the game’s going and how coach decides . . . but we have to have guys go out and compete and win this game.”
Watching the games without being able to contribute added some perspective, Neese agreed.
“You can see our weaknesses when you’re on the sidelines,” he said. “I saw some things I can bring as one of the leaders for this team.”
Although there appear to be a lot of games yet to play, the calendar has also flipped to February.
“We’re only guaranteed 30 more days,” Schertz said. “How much better can we get [in those 30 days]? How many more can we win?
