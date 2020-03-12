MVC cancels women's tournament , suspends spring sports

In the wake of growing concern about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the Missouri Valley Conference has canceled its women’s basketball tournament and suspended all spring sports until March 30.
However, the MVC’s announcement was later overshadowed to some degree by the NCAA’s decision to cancel all spring sports championships.
“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” said the NCAA statement.
The MVC made its announcement Thursday afternoon. The women’s tournament was to start later in the afternoon in Moline, Ill., with Indiana State playing Loyola in the play-in round.
Though the NCAA championships are canceled, it’s unknown if that it means the end for each individual season. For example, the Southeastern Conference, which also had a suspension until March 30, would not comment on whether games could still be played — such as the conference tournaments — even if the NCAA has canceled the postseason that usually follows.
For ISU’s baseball, softball and women’s golf seasons? This stoppage falls right at the dawn of their seasons or their resumption of such.
Both baseball and softball were to host their first home series this weekend. ISU baseball was to host Michigan State. ISU softball was to play its first MVC series against Drake. ISU’s women’s golf team also had begun the spring portion of its season and was scheduled to play in Cookeville, Tenn., starting Sunday.
ISU outdoor track and field had not yet begun its spring season, but the indoor track and field championships that were to begin at New Mexico have been canceled.
There are other unknowns that will have to be determined in the coming days and weeks. Will spring athletes get another year of eligibility? That’s been one hot topic of conversation.
The freeze on college athletics will also affect the non-spring sports. With events like the National Junior College Athletic Association Tournament canceled, sports like men’s basketball were essentially thrown into recruiting limbo.
ISU wasn’t the only local school that will have a pause in athletic activity. Rose-Hulman will not play any events until April 19, in accordance with the institution’s suspension of in-person instruction until that time.
St. Mary-of-the-Woods has only announced that its weekend track and field meet at Murray State was canceled.
Canceling the women’s tournament and the suspension of spring sports wasn’t the only thing on the MVC’s plate Thursday.
The MVC was to host the first round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but the tournament was canceled.
That’s a lucrative event for the conference.
The MVC was one of the few conferences that did get its full men’s tournament — usually the most lucrative for all conferences — played as Arch Madness concluded last Sunday.
