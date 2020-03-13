MVC cancels all spring sports

When the Missouri Valley Conference announced Thursday that it was suspending spring sports until March 30, and even after the NCAA canceled its spring championships, some held out the metaphorical candle that at least some games might be able to be played — even if it was just conference or conference tournament contests — once the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis passed.
On Friday, however, that flame was extinguished.
In a short statement, the MVC announced Friday night that it was canceling its spring sports seasons.
"The Missouri Valley Conference has announced that it has canceled all intercollegiate competitions, including MVC championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The MVC Presidents Council made this decision today with the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind," the MVC statement said.
All ISU spring sports will obviously be subject to the cancellation. ISU's spring sports are baseball, softball, track and field and women's golf. Several sports, such as football, have important spring periods where they practice.
ISU Director of Athletics Sherard Clinkscales, and the rest of the MVC athletic directors and presidents, were all part of the discussions that led to this decision.
"I think it's just taking your time being patient and be able to digest and take the information you're getting from colleagues at other institutions, our cabinet, led by Doctor Curtis and being able to look through that and make the best decision for your institution. It's unprecedented," Clinkscales said on Friday night.
"Our presidents give us great leadership and we have capable athletic directors who can assess different things and all kinds of topics. We made the best decision for the conference and I was comfortable with it," Clinkscales added.
With social distancing being the strategy to combat COVID-19, Clinkscales knew ISU had to do its part, even if the ramifications were devastating for the student-athletes and support staff.
"The single most important thing we can do is to support our student-athletes. Our coaches are so focused on our athletes, especially our seniors and fifth-year athletes. It's unprecedented and they're our first and foremost concern. We want to make sure we do everything to protect the university and community. Our decisions can impact all of that," Clinkscales said.
The decision has thrust ISU and all of its athletic staff into uncharted waters. The last interruption of any ISU season was during World War II when baseball didn't field a team in 1943. Most sports that fielded teams at the time of both world wars still managed to finish their seasons.
Given that, it puts those in charge into conversations they've never had before. Clinkscales has tried to give his own coaches similar advice.
"I've told the coaches to articulate what you know and don't speculate on what you don't know. People want answers and we don't have all the answers. Even the really smart people don't have all the answers," Clinkscales said.
Clinkscales did anticipate that stoppages could be coming. It played into his decision to not have the ISU men's basketball team seek a bid to the CollegeInsider.com Tournament. ISU had the credentials to get in, but didn't seek to do so. In the end, the CIT was canceled along with everything else.
"People were wondering why we wouldn't play in the postseason. One of the reasons is that I knew this was going to be part of the dynamic and I didn't want to make a commitment that could cost us down the line. People make assumptions about what we can and can't do, so I didn't want to subject our student-athletes and coaches to all of that," Clinkscales said.
Now Clinkscales' role is to deal with the many issues the cancellation has raised — how to deal with the spring eligibility announced by the NCAA being just one of them. But his job is to also soothe the wounds felt by athletes and coaches for seasons that ended so abruptly and without precedent.
"I think this brings athletics to the community and to the nation how athletics is important, especially at a great institution like Indiana State. To me, it helps me to be thoughtful and thankful that we're a part of something like this," Clinkscales said. "I want to be able to make sure I manage it, stay positive, and be encouraging for the things that are going to impact the next weeks, months, and really, for the year, for all of our staff."
