Everyone knows the last line of Ernest Lawrence Thayer's famous poem "Casey At The Bat". Mighty Casey breaks the hearts of Mudville when he does indeed strike out.
That poem would have to be altered to describe the heartbreak Indiana State's baseball team suffered at Bob Warn Field on Sunday against Dallas Baptist.
Mighty Casey, nor his metaphorical acolytes in ISU uniforms, didn't strike out. They never got the chance.
With two Sycamores on-base with one out in the 10th in a game ISU had to win to avoid the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament play-in round, the game was stopped due to lightning within a 10-mile radius.
Steady rain, and lightning in much closer proximity, quickly converged, and with DBU needing to get on the road to catch its flight back to Dallas? There was no waiting this weather delay out.
The game officially ended in a 2-2 tie. A body blow to the Sycamores who will play in Tuesday's evening MVC do-or-die play-in round against Valparaiso.
Potential rain loomed over the series finale. The game time was altered to 11 a.m. on Thursday night to try to find a dry window in which to play.
ISU game officials got the Saturday precipitation-free window right, but when the game went extra innings? It was on borrowed time with a large line of storms bearing down on Terre Haute from the west.
For ISU, it was a real shame because it was poised to make a move in the 10th. After DBU's George Specht hit a home run off of Connor Fenlong in the top of the inning, ISU faced DBU reliever Zane Russell in the 10th.
Flame-throwing Russell has a 1.61 ERA, but he was stretching it in his third inning on the mound. Seth Gergely led off with a single and Luis Hernandez drew a walk.
After Tyler Nelson struck out, Hannahs sent Connor Hicks to the plate to pinch-hit, but he never faced a pitch. That's when the lightning delay was called and shortly after? The game was over.
By baseball rules, DBU's run was taken off the board since the inning wasn't completed, so the game reverted to its score at the end of the ninth inning.
"It's tough to process. I thought we were doing a good job. We were putting pressure on them. We were answering their big hits. We can't control the weather. It is what it is," ISU shortstop Jordan Schaffer said.
At the start of the game? It seemed ISU (25-20-1, 10-10-1) would roll the Patriots to win the tiebreaker that would have given the Sycamores the coveted No. 4 seed.
Schaffer and Joe Kido led off with singles. Randall Diaz doubled Schaffer home and Josue Urdaneta singled home Kido to make to 2-0 before DBU starting pitcher Luke Eldred had retired a batter.
However, DBU coach Dan Heefner made the call of the game shortly after. With Eldred lagging, he went to reliever Ryan Johnson, who had a 4.41 ERA, but who also has strikeout stuff.
Johnson shut the door on the Sycamores. He got an inning-ending double play and never gave an inch to the Sycamores. Johnson would pitch 6 2/3 innings of shutout relief, scattering five hits.
"They brought in Johnson and we just didn't do anything with him. He pounded the zone with three pitches and kept us off-balance by throwing his change-up. He took away some of our aggressive. Kudos to him. He did a good job when we really needed it because we had them on the ropes early on," ISU coach Mitch Hannahs said.
ISU starter Luke Patzner was good too. He allowed only one earned run over 7 1/3 innings, but DBU (33-20-1, 11-9-1) got just enough in the fourth to tie it.
Jace Grady and Ryan Wrobleski led off with singles. Grady scored on a Cole Moore sacrifice fly and Wrobleski advanced to third on a two-base passed ball. Wrobleski would score on a Luke Heefner sacrifice fly to tie it.
From there? ISU had the better chances for the breakthrough. ISU stranded two in both the fifth and the ninth innings. The Sycamores would strand 12 overall.
In the ninth? The Sycamores can tantalizingly close as Keegan Watson ripped a two-out Russell offering to center.
However, Mother Nature's conspiracy against the Sycamores continued as the approaching storm changed the wind pattern. Instead of blowing out, as it had for most of the game, it was gusting in and Watson's blast died at the warning track.
If ISU can take something from the game, and the series overall, it's that they found their competitive mojo again.
ISU won its first series since mid-April, and though the reward wasn't there in the end, it's likely something they can carry into the tournament next week.
"We built some momentum for the tournament this whole weekend. Win, lose or tie today? I thought our Thursday and Friday games were good and we'll able to build off that to make a good run," Schaffer said.
ISU will play Valparaiso at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
DALLAS BAPTIST (AB-R-H-RBI) — Santos 2b 4-0-0-0, Grady lf 4-1-1-0, Wrobleski c 4-1-1-0, Moore 1b 3-0-1-1, Benefield rf 3-0-0-0, Heefner 3b 3-0-0-1, Rombach dh 3-0-0-0, Specht ss 3-0-1-0, Humphreys cf 3-0-0-0. TOTALS 30-2-4-2.
INDIANA STATE (AB-R-H-RBI) — Schaffer ss 4-1-2-0, Kido 3b 4-1-1-0, Diaz 1b 5-0-1-1, Urdaneta 2b 4-0-2-1, Watson lf 5-0-0-0, Gergely cf 3-0-2-0, Hernandez c 3-0-1-0, Beck dh 2-0-0-0, Thompson dh 1-0-0-0, Stinson rf 4-0-0-0. TOTALS 35-2-9-2.
Dallas Baptist=000=200=000=—=2
Indiana State=200=000=000=—=2
Game called in the 10th due to lightning and rain.
E — Schaffer (9). DP — DBU 1. LOB — DBU 4, ISU 12. 2B — Specht (8); Diaz (16), Gergely (12). SF — Moore (2), Heefner (3). SB — Wrobleski (4).
Dallas Baptist=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Eldred=1/3=4=2=2=0=1
Johnson=6 2/3=5=0=0=1=2
Russell=2=0=0=0=3=3
Indiana State=IP=H=R=ER=BB=SO
Patzner=7 1/3=4=2=1=0=6
Parisi=1 2/3=0=0=0=0=3
HBP — by Eldred (Gergely), by Patzner (Benefield), by Johnson (Schaffer). PB — Wrobleski (2); Hernandez (8).
Next — ISU (25-20-1, 10-10-1) plays Valparaiso at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the MVC Tournament play-in round. Dallas Baptist (33-20-1) plays Bradley on Wednesday in the MVC Tournament.
