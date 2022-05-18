Two first-place finishes in the Missouri Valley Conference indoor track and field championships in February in Chicago.
Then one first-place finish (men) and one runner-up finish (women) in the MVC outdoor championships last weekend in Des Moines, Iowa.
Those are the types of clutch performances that longtime Indiana State coach John McNichols would have enjoyed watching from the 2022 Sycamores.
McNichols served as an ISU head coach for 34 years and as director of its cross country and track and field programs for 28 years — until he died at 66 due to complications from a stroke in December 2016.
One of ISU’s standout runners/hurdlers during the McNichols era was 2002 graduate Angela Bruecker, now known as Angela Martin.
Martin joined the Sycamores’ coaching staff in the fall of 2002 as an assistant to McNichols and then-women’s head coach John Gartland.
Martin replaced Gartland as women’s track head coach in the fall of 2010. And after McNichols passed away, she was named to lead ISU’s cross country and track programs in January 2017 — first on an interim basis and eventually on a “permanent” basis.
Last weekend capped off Martin’s most successful season as track coach for the men and women. She hopes McNichols would be proud of her, her coaching staff (which includes husband Jeff Martin), her athletes and her support staff for their 2022 accomplishments.
“He laid the groundwork [for ISU’s track success], for sure,” Angela Martin told the Tribune-Star after she returned from Des Moines.
She added that every member of her coaching staff are “all McNichols type of people.”
“They’re hard-working and want to win,” Martin explained. “And they really care about their kids.”
• • •
The men’s outdoor MVC title was the 11th in ISU history, but the first since Martin took charge of the program.
Combining the indoor (two) and outdoor (one) championships, 2022 marked the first time since 2015 that the Sycamores captured three team crowns in track. Again, this was the first time for that to happen since Martin assumed McNichols’ previous role.
For her efforts, Martin was named MVC Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year last weekend.
Martin, along with assistant coach Anthony Bertoli (who specializes in the short sprints), did need to do some serious coaching last weekend.
After Day 2 of the three-day meet conducted at Drake Stadium, Indiana State’s men trailed Illinois State by 24.5 points.
Martin knew the Sycamores could make up some of that ground Sunday, but all of it?
Well, it helped that she had senior JaVaughn Moore from Marietta, Ga., at her disposal.
In addition to Shomari Rogers-Walton’s Day 3 triumph for Indiana State in the triple jump, the Sycamores’ 4x100 relay — consisting of Jarel Shaw, Moore, Tahj Johnson and Noah Malone — also took first place early Sunday afternoon.
In the mid-afternoon, Moore set an MVC outdoor championships record in winning the 100-meter dash, finishing in 10.13 seconds. Not far behind was teammate Malone (10.36) in third.
“I wanted to execute properly and perform the best race I possibly could,” Moore mentioned. “And a 10.13 came out of it.”
But Illinois State athletes racked up victories in the 800 and 400 hurdles to maintain a slight points advantage with three men’s events remaining.
The first of those three — the 200 — demonstrated Indiana State’s sprint depth as Moore, Shaw and Malone took second, fourth and sixth respectively to move past the Redbirds in points.
In the 5,000 meters, neither ISU placed a runner in the top three. But the Redbirds fared just well enough to stay within striking distance of Indiana State.
The men’s finale — the 4x400 relay — was not one of Moore’s usual events. He’d done it only one other time during the outdoor season.
But the coaching staff, realizing a finish of fifth or better would clinch the team championship, inserted Moore into the Sycamores’ lineup to run the first leg.
Moore and the rest of the foursome — Johnson, Wyatt Wyman and Cameron Stevens — performed without a glitch, finishing third in the event and helping Indiana State finish first in team points (178 to 173.5 for Illinois State and 166.5 for Northern Iowa).
“At that point, you’ve got to do anything to win,” Moore emphasized.
“It was a battle — every event,” Martin said in praise of the Redbirds and Panthers. “We had a lot of depth and I think that helped out.”
• • •
Moore, nicknamed “Deuce” by his mother when he was 2, came to ISU in the fall of 2018. But it took a while for Deuce, now 22, to make his mark in Terre Haute.
“JaVaughn has definitely grown into being a leader of our sprint crew,” Martin said. “He works hard and does what you ask of him on the track.”
By his sophomore indoor season in early 2020, Moore was chalking up the first of his three straight MVC indoor 60-meter dash titles. COVID wiped out his 2020 outdoor season, but he returned strong to win the 100 during the 2021 and 2022 MVC outdoor championships.
Regarding this season, Martin pointed out that Moore did run a 10.03 100 for Indiana State during an earlier home meet, but that burst was wind-aided. His 10.13 Sunday was not.
Named the MVC Most Outstanding Track Athlete for men last weekend, Moore looks forward to being part of the Indiana State crew competing in the NCAA East Preliminary Round on May 25-28 at Bloomington.
From there? He hopes to qualify for the NCAA outdoor national championships June 8-11 at Eugene, Ore.
And after that? Well, Moore plans to use his extra year of NCAA eligibility — created when COVID-19 surged through the United States in 2020 — and return for one more season as an Indiana State sprinter and help the Sycamores defend their MVC men’s indoor and outdoor titles.
“I think it just took him a little bit of time to adjust [to NCAA Division I track],” Martin assessed. “When you’re a young kid going far from home, it just takes a little time to adjust. He’s always been fast and now he’s totally bought in to coach Bertoli’s training.
“He just wants to be really good and work harder.”
That sounds like the kind of athlete whom John McNichols would appreciate.
