On this date, Barack Obama was president and the talk of the sporting world was on how Pete Carroll blew it with his play-calling after Seattle lost to New England in the Super Bowl the previous Sunday.
Here in Terre Haute, Indiana State's basketball team was one day past a 10-point home loss to Northern Iowa. The leading scorer was Devonte Brown, in a game that featured senior Justin Gant and then freshman Brenton Scott.
What date is this and why is it significant? It was Feb. 4, 2015 — the day that ISU defensive end Inoke Moala signed his letter of intent to play football for the Sycamores.
Moala is still here at ISU, still playing, and still a force. More so than ever.
Moala's ISU journey has been lengthy, but fruitful. As the Sycamores try to climb a very difficult mountain and attempt to win at North Dakota State on Saturday for only the second time in program history, ISU has Moala leading the way and playing better than ever.
Moala has eight sacks, which leads the Missouri Valley Football Conference by a wide margin — 2 1/2 more than nearest MVFC pursuer Kevin Ellis of Missouri State. Moala has 12 tackles for loss, tops in the Valley by four over Ellis. Moala has also forced two fumbles.
His sack contributions have made ISU one of the best in the conference in the category. ISU's 24 sacks are second only to NDSU and South Dakota State in total sacks.
"Since Jan. 1 when we returned as a team, he hasn't left. He hasn't missed a day. The way he takes care of his body? There's a reason he's having the year he's having. He's committed himself," Mallory said.
Moala hasn't really given himself much time to reflect on his Terre Haute trek, though he can relish the progress he's made on the field.
"It's pleasing to see all of the hard work come to fruition. It's little things like staying back and getting my body right in the summer and being able to play at a high level within the scheme," Moala said.
It's easy forget, because it was nearly a decade ago, but Moala was highly touted out of the excellent Penn High School program in Mishawaka. Moala, who played tight end in high school, had Division I interest from schools like nearby Notre Dame, Purdue and others.
Mike Sanford coached ISU at the time and kept tabs on Moala, ultimately securing a commitment from Moala, one that became official on that long-ago February day.
"The summer of 2014 was the first time I had contact. Brian Cabral [then ISU defensive coordinator] and coach Sanford had me come to one of their camps. After that camp, they offered me to play outside linebacker," said Moala, who laughed when he recollected how long ago it was.
Moala, 24, is the only ISU player left who played during the Sanford era, which ended in 2016. Linebacker Kelvin Broome, center Alvin Clemons and tight end (then quarterback) Zach Larkin were on the 2016 team, but were redshirted. Moala saw the field for seven games, including a four-tackle game against NDSU.
Among his senior teammates were current Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, Terre Haute native and defensive back Tsali Lough, and future Grey Cup-winning linebacker Jameer Thurman.
If one were to play an ISU football version of Six Degrees Of Separation? Moala will be an essential link depending on how the careers of his youngest current teammates play out. He's had 259 different teammates, including two Aaron Young's (former quarterback and current backup long snapper) and eight different starting quarterbacks on teams he's played on.
"It feels like it wasn't too long ago, but then you think back on it? It's been a while since I've been in Terre Haute. I've learned, over that time, not to take the game for granted. If you practice and play intently? You play well in the games," Moala said.
Moala developed as a dependable contributor during the Mallory era. He played in 10 games in 2017 and was starting in 2018 until he injured his arm four games into the season. Moala sat out 2018 as a medical redshirt.
Moala came back and had 4 1/2 sacks in the 2019 season. The 2020 season would have been his last, but the season was wiped out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With relaxed eligibility rules, Moala was able to return for the 2021 season.
Moala says the pandemic layoff was the best thing that happened to his football fortunes. He had time to improve his craft, but still had experience an older player has to read the game.
"Experience is priceless because you have that feel for having played so many games," Moala said. "That COVID year was when I took it to the next level and also lead. I developed my game and honed in on things to play at a high level."
Mallory said that part of the key to Moala's success is that ISU will place him on either side of the line to try to keep opposing blockers off-balance.
"Coach [Brad] Wilson [ISU defensive coordinator] and the staff do a good job of moving him around. When you have a guy like that? You can create mismatches. When we have a player like Inoke Moala? [The opposition] better know where he's at," Mallory said.
Mallory has seen Moala grow as a leader too.
"He's been huge. Inoke was always a leader, one by example, but when Jonas [Griffith] left he stepped up and now he's more of a vocal leader. That's when you really become a leader. He's up front and he speaks up," Mallory said.
Though he's been at ISU a long time, Moala isn't ready to put football in the rear view mirror. He wants to continue playing.
"I want to finish the season strong and continue to play football at the next level," Moala said. "I think this year helped a lot to show I can play at a high level."
