Indiana State's football team is painfully aware that self-inflicted errors have turned what most thought should be a playoff campaign into a lost season.
And yet, the Sycamores still can't prevent their own mistakes from costing them.victories.
The agonizing scenario played itself out again on Saturday as Southern Illinois visited Memorial Stadium. The Salukis defeated the Sycamores 23-14 on a day in which ISU had costly turnovers, penalties, uneven execution and missed opportunities dog them again in what is now a three-game losing streak.
"It's frustrating because a lot of times we go back and look at the film and it's just us killing ourselves or shooting ourselves in the foot. Every week, we emphasize to do all we can do, but every week, somehow, we keep inflicting ourselves [with mistakes]," said ISU wide receiver Dominique Dafney, who took on an altogether different role on Saturday.
The statistics don't necessarily reveal the issues ISU had. For example, SIU had a minimal 17-16 edge in first downs. The Salukis and Sycamores both converted just 2 of 13 on third down. ISU had only 35 penalty yards. Offensively? ISU ran for just six more yards than they threw for.
But the stats mask larger issues. SIU (5-4, 3-2) may have had only one more first down, but it also had big plays it converted. ISU's longest gain from scrimmage or via returns was 19 yards. SIU had six plays that gained more yardage.
The third down conversion rate may have been even, but SIU was in ISU's half of the field for most of the day and was able to get field goals.
"We were a step away from breaking a couple. We haven't been able to break anything over 10 yards. They had some explosive plays and we didn't," ISU coach Curt Mallory said.
The penalty yardage was low, but the impact was high. Five of ISU's penalties were false start penalties which put an inconsistent ISU offense into long down-and-distance situations it could ill afford to contend with.
And the passing versus the running? ISU threw for 141 yards, but the pass game was in no way impactful. Many of the yards came late when the Sycamores were forced to throw. Several passes were off the mark or short of where ISU needed to be on the field.
And Mallory wasn't happy with the consistency of ISU's running game either. ISU tried a new formation, with Michael Haupert and Dominique Dafney both being able to run out of a wildcat formation while on the field at the same time, sometimes with Peterson Kerlegrand available to hand off to as well. A "wildcats" formation, if you will.
It was effective at times, but ISU still only averaged 3.5 yards per carry to SIU's 5.3 average.
"It came down to who could run the ball better. They ran the ball better and we're still doing [negative] things to ourselves at critical times," Mallory said.
All of the above added up to a frustrating day for the Sycamores.
"It really hurts, especially when it's things we've been going over all week. Coach tells us it's always the little things. If one person doesn't do their job, then that's what causes a big play on O and on D and that's what happened," ISU cornerback Keawvis Cummings said.
So how do the players handle it?
"We're brothers, that's our culture and that's our brotherhood. If someone makes a mistake? They're going to hear from players and coaches. They shouldn't have to hear from coaches, they need to hear from players first, but we stand behind each other, regardless of the situation," Cummings said.
Coming into the game, ISU was worried about SIU's own wildcat look with talented redshirt freshman hybrid Javon Williams Jr. On SIU's second series, and his first carry of the game, Williams slipped ISU tacklers off of right tackle and raced 54 yards for a touchdown.
ISU then squandered an opportunity as Dakota Caton fumbled at the SIU 28. However, the Sycamores quickly got the ball back and the "wildcats" formation paid dividends. Dafney bulled his way for a four-yard touchdown to tie the game.
"I did some fly motions in high school, but never ran [the wildcat]. They came to me last week and said they might give me the opportunity to run the wildcat. It was discussed a bit earlier in the season, but never got around to it. They felt a big body at wildcat could get at least four yards every play. I was excited to do it," said the 6-foot-2 Dafney, who rushed for 54 yards, just five fewer than Kerlegrand's team-high 59 yards.
After that, however, ISU couldn't move the stick nor reverse field position in its favor. SIU got the ball into ISU's red zone three times in the span of just under seven minutes of game play. Once, ISU stuffed SIU without points, but Williams scored via a short 2-yard run, and SIU kicked a filed goal before halftime to make it 17-7.
It was 20-7 in SIU's favor when ISU gave itself a chance in the third quarter. Once again using the "wildcats" formation, ISU marched 75 yards in nine plays with Dafney finishing it off with a 3-yard TD run. ISU trailed 20-14, but with 3:50 left in the third quarter? There was plenty of time if the Sycamores could execute.
ISU couldn't do it. SIU mounted a 6 minute, 34 second scoring drive in response that led to another field goal to make it 23-14. ISU was driving and had the ball as deep as the SIU 16 using the wildcats, but ISU elected to throw out of the formation and Haupert was intercepted by Qua Brown in the end zone to effectively end ISU's last threat.
"They're pretty aggressive with their safeties. We thought we had them there and their safeties stayed back. They play a quarters defense where their safeties were in a nine-man box. That's what we're seeing. They rolled a man free rather than play the nine-man box. Good call on their part," Mallory said.
ISU (3-6, 1-4) travels to Northern Iowa next Saturday. The Sycamores need to win their final three games to finish at .500 this season.
