Missouri State up next for Sycamores

What’s the best way to halt a 14-game losing skid?
Probably not the way the Indiana State women’s basketball team will try Friday in Hulman Center, at least schedule-wise.
Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m.
For starters, its opponent will be No. 22-ranked Missouri State, tied for second in the Missouri Valley Conference with a 4-1 record. The Bears (14-3 overall) did lose their last MVC contest by a score of 70-68 last Friday at Southern Illinois, which should give the Sycamores some hope.
Also not working in the Sycamores’ favor is MSU’s 61-18 lead in the overall series. The Bears have won the last 12 meetings between MSU and ISU.
Indiana State, winless in six MVC contests, is paced by 6-foot-1 junior forward Jamyra McChristine (9.4 points and 6.3 rebounds per game). No other active Sycamore is averaging above 8 ppg.
For Missouri State, three starters tally in double figures — 6-2 senior guard Alexa Willard at 17.5 ppg, 5-8 junior guard Brice Calip at 12.7 ppg and 6-1 sophomore forward Jasmine Franklin at 11.0 ppg. Franklin also averages 9.3 rebounds and Calip has dished out 3.4 assists per outing, while Willard has connected on a team-high 26 shots from 3-point range.
Friday will mark the first of a three-game homestand for Indiana State. SIU (10-6 and 2-3 before its game Friday at Evansville) will come Sunday for a 2 p.m. encounter.
Students who attend Friday night’s matchup can enter for a chance to win a free smart TV by checking in on the Loyalty Rewards App. Winners will be announced in the second half.
