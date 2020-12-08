The first thing to get out of the way when it comes to Indiana State’s men’s basketball debut on Tuesday? Everyone was gratified to have basketball again.
Once one gave thanks to the basics we once took for granted, you could find the specific things ISU fans could be thankful for … or things that created cause for concern.
One big check mark in the positive category? Transfer guard Randy Miller Jr. gave the Sycamores the kind of veteran savvy any team wants from a graduate transfer.
Miller, who came to ISU from North Carolina Central, scored 19 points and was influential in a 17-0 run that helped the Sycamores pull away from pesky Truman State for a 80-66 victory at Hulman Center.
Miller had one of the better debuts of any ISU player in the Lansing era. The Odenton, Md. native converted 7 of 11 from the field, including a pair of 3-pointers and had three rebounds and two steals. Both of those thefts came during the surge that put the game into ISU's hands for good.
"It was fun. I wanted to play as hard as I can. To get up and down the court, it was lovely. I wanted to get the rust out," Miller said.
Another new Sycamore, true freshman Julian Larry, also impressed. The Frisco, Texas native had five steals — the first time any Sycamore has reached that mark since Tyreke Key did on Jan. 15 — to go with eight points and five rebounds.
ISU also leaned on a returning standout — center Tre Williams. He had 16 points, five rebounds and three blocked shots and his assertiveness to start the second half paid dividends.
It wasn't all roses for the Sycamores. Division II Truman State, undefeated in three games including a win over Division II top 10 team Missouri-St. Louis, has games under its belt as well as a disciplined offense that gave ISU plenty of problems.
ISU had trouble stopping dribble-penetation, and when Bulldogs got into the lane, it opened up shooters. The Bulldogs converted 52.2% from 3-point range to stay in the contest and to lead it for 8 minutes, 58 seconds of game-time.
"It didn't want it to be that ugly, but figured it would be. You take 10 days off and then five days of one-on-one time? I'll give the guys a bit of a break on that," ISU coach Greg Lansing said. "There were tons of mistakes on both ends of the floor."
A great start – ISU began with an 8-0 lead fueled in equal parts by a solid defensive start in the lane and the perimeter and efficient conversions on the the offensive end – quickly gave way to concerning stretches of poor defense.
Truman State answered with a 12-0 run, Truman State freshman Sam Lock was particularly troublesome with three buckets during the surge, and it was game-on throughout the rest of the half.
The Bulldogs worked an efficient inside-out game to confuse the Sycamores on the defensive end. Added to that were simple breakdowns as the Bulldogs were able to beat defenders one-on-one on the dribble.
After 18 lead changes, the Bulldogs led 33-27 with 1:55 left. ISU tied it before halftime, but the Bulldogs enjoyed a 36-33 halftime edge, making their sixth 3-pointer of the half to take the lead. Truman State shot 50% overall from long-range in the first half.
It was inevitable that there would be a defensive discussion at halftime.
"In the locker room, we talked about how we had to be better on defense and take away the shots they were looking for. They had a lot of catch-and-shoot 3s and we had to take that away," Williams said.
Williams got the message. ISU started with a 12-0 run, with Williams scoring six points, all via his baby hook shot in the paint. The early run was important as it snuffed out any idea on the Truman State side that they would control the second half as they did much of the first.
"We had to come out strong in the first four minutes and we felt they would fold," Williams said.
It didn't happen right away. The Bulldogs did storm back again to tie the game and it was 54-50 as late as the 11-minute mark.
Then ISU put the game out of reach. The 17-0 run was appropriately started by a Miller mid-range jumper. He scored seven points during the surge and had a steal that led to a Jared Hankins scoring opportunity.
"Defense turns into offense. We were trying to turn them over, get good stops, talk and communicate. It started for me on the defensive end," Miller said.
ISU (1-0) has returned to action, but things are far from normal at present. The Sycamores next play at Purdue at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. The prep time that Lansing would like to have won't be there, plus, ISU has exams this week, further limiting what the team can do in terms of official practices.
"I wish we had a couple of weeks. Tomorrow is our mandatory day off, I wish it wasn't and it's finals week," Lansing said. "It's going to happen a lot this year where you have quick turnarounds. You're going to have to make mental adjustments, you won't always be able to do it on the basketball floor. You have to have a lot of concentration on the little things."
Still, it was great for the Sycamores to play — especially after waiting nearly two weeks after their intended start date to do so.
"It was fun today. We finally got out there. COVID has brought us down all year. It was nice to play someone else," Williams said.
