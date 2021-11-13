With 3:40 left in the second quarter Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium, Indiana State looked to be in reasonably good shape against 16th-ranked Southern Illinois in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game.
The Sycamores had put a flock of penalties that contributed to three straight scoring drives for the visitors — one touchdown, two field goals — behind them and gotten a defensive stop, then had driven 50 yards to a touchdown that cut the Salukis' lead to 13-7.
But Southern drove 75 yards to score a touchdown on the last play of the first half, then scored three more touchdowns — two of them nine seconds apart — in less than seven minutes of the third quarter, taking a 40-7 lead that resulted in an eventual 47-21 win.
"Obviously we're disappointed," ISU coach Curt Mallory said after the game that dropped the Sycamores to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in MVFC play with one game remaining. "I've got to be better, we've got to be better. We'll come back to work and see how we respond
"Give [the Salukis] credit, they did some things to us," the coach continued, "but we did things to ourself."
The Sycamores picked up first downs on the first two offensive plays of the game, Peterson Kerlegrand gaining 11 yards and Anthony Thompson completing a 14-yard pass to Dante Hendrix. Two plays later, however, a holding penalty wiped out an eight-yard gain for another first down, and two plays after that Thompson was intercepted.
SIU got inside ISU's 10-yard line — helped by a pass interference penalty on a third-and-10 play — and, although the Sycamore defense stiffened, kicked a field goal for a 3-0 lead.
The Sycamores picked up one first down and entered Saluki territory, but Thompson fumbled while scrambling. Although Isaiah Edwards recovered for ISU, that play resulted in a 15-yard loss that forced a punt which was tipped and traveled just 20 yards. Southern drove 64 yards, helped by a personal foul penalty plus an encroachment violation that gave the Salukis a first down, and got a 31-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Nic Baker for a 10-0 lead.
"Penalties all day killed us," Mallory said afterward. "There were some really silly penalties out there. It's the self-inflicted ones that are hard to swallow."
"A couple of penalties hurt us a lot," said defensive end Inoke Moala, one of 26 seniors in their final game at Memorial Stadium. "We had to execute better and not give up free yards."
Two more penalties, one on the ensuing kickoff, backed the Sycamores inside their 15-yard line, and a 15-yard completion to Hendrix wasn't enough to give them a first down. And the Salukis drove again, although again the ISU defense held the visitors to a field goal.
Southern's next drive was stopped, however, and the Saluki punter shanked his kick. Taking over at midfield, ISU picked up two first downs, got help from a Saluki penalty, and scored from the 1-yard line when Hendrix was somehow left five yards open at the back of the end zone.
"It was play-action," explained Hendrix, who finished one reception shy of his career high after a 10-catch day. "We're pretty run-heavy at the goal line. I blocked the [cornerback], then let him go [and was left alone]."
The visitors weren't content with just a six-point lead, however. With Baker making some big throws and also adding an 11-yard run, SIU had first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with 10 seconds left. Moala led a host of tacklers who smothered Baker on the next play, and SIU called timeout with five seconds left.
Instead of kicking the field goal for a two-score lead at halftime, SIU lined up in a wildcat formation, and ISU called timeout. When play resumed, a Saluki lineman was whistled for a false start, moving the ball back to the 6-yard line.
Again SIU sent its offense to the line of scrimmage, and again ISU called a timeout. But the Sycamores couldn't stop 245-pound Javon Williams Jr., who burst through the right side into the end zone (although Williams' pass for a 2-point conversion fell incomplete).
Mallory said after the game he was mildly surprised that the Salukis didn't kick the field goal, but didn't take the gesture as a sign of disrespect. "They just had the right call," Mallory said.
Leading 19-7, SIU took the opening kickoff and drove to a touchdown. On ISU's second offensive play of the second half, Saluki linebacker Anthony Knighton picked off a deflected pass and rambled 19 yards to the end zone. And after a three-and-out offensive series for the Sycamores, SIU got a 41-yard completion, a 21-yard run and a 9-yard touchdown pass for a 40-7 lead with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
At that point, ISU had two productive drives, scoring on a 23-yard pass from Thompson to Rontrez Morgan and another 1-yard reception by Hendrix, then one thrown by Kurtis Wilderman. But between those two drives, Williams scored on a 43-yard run for SIU.
"We didn't play a full game, and that's something we harp on. It's hard to come back from that," said Hendrix. "I didn't see any quit in this team . . . we wanted to come back for our seniors. I came in with as lot of guys who played their last home games."
"At the end of the day, [the Salukis] executed better than us," Moala concluded.
Hendrix has averaged nearly 10 catches per game since returning from a turf toe injury in the season opener. "My season was close to being ended by the first game," he said, "so it's a blessing to be out here. But I'm sorry we couldn't win it for our seniors."
Southern Illinois 47, Indiana State 21
Southern Illinois=10=9=21=7=—=47
Indiana State=0=7=7=7=—=21
SIU — Nico Gualdoni 23 field goal, 8:05 1st
SIU — Avante Cox 31 pass from Nic Baker (Gualdoni kick), 3:24 1st
SIU — Gualdoni 25 field goal, 11:47 2nd
ISU — Dante Hendrix 1 pass from Anthony Thompson (Connor Tierney kick), 3:40 2nd
SIU — Javon Williams Jr. 6 run (pass failed), 0:00 2nd
SIU — Donnavan Spencer 2 run (Gualdoni kick), 11:12 3rd
SIU — Anthony Knighton 19 interception return (Gualdoni kick), 11:03 3rd
SIU — Cox 9 pass from Baker (Gualdoni kick), 8:21 3rd
ISU — Rontrez Morgan 23 pass from Thompson (Tierney kick), 2:53 3rd
SIU — Williams 43 run (Gualdoni kick), 14:50 4th
ISU — Hendrix 1 pass from Kurtis Wilderman (Tierney kick), 8:41 4th
=SIU=ISU
First downs=29=20
Rushes-yards=48-282=31-98
Passing yards=233=193
Comp-Att-Int=17-26-0=22-36-3
Return yards=41=0
Punts-avg=1-18=4-155
Fumbles-lost=0-0=1-0
Time of possession=30:15=29:45
Individual statistics
Rushing — SIU: Williams 10-79, Pop Jones III 4-48, Spencer 8-36, Justin Strong 9-34, Romeir Elliott 8-33, Baker 3-23, Cox 1-18, Izaiah Hartrup 2-13, Landon Lenoir 2-minus 1, Team 1-minus 1. ISU: Peterson Kerlegrand 18-56, Justin Dinka 3-42, Derrick McLaughlin 3-10, Wilderman 2-5, Michael Haupert 1-3, Matt Sora 1-2, Thompson 3-minus 20.
Passing — SIU: Baker 17-26-0, 233 yards. ISU: Thompson 21-33-2, 192; Wilderman 1-3-1, 1.
Receiving — SIU: Cox 4-48, Hartrup 3-66, Tyce Daniel 3-65, Strong 2-30, Jerron Rollins 2-15, Spencer 2-7, Elliott 1-2. ISU: Hendrix 10-83, Phazione McClurge 6-51, Morgan 3-32, Tyce Ferrell 1-21, Kerlegrand 1-3, Sora 1-3.
Next — Indiana State (4-6, 2-5 MVFC) plays next Saturday at Illinois State. Southern Illinois (7-3, 5-2) host Youngstown State that day.
