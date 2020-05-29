Rose-Hulman seniors Nathan Schrader and Kristian Zadlo have been selected to the first-team NCAA Division III Academic All-District VII Men's Track and Field Team, in results released Friday by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
The national team will be released June 23. Both the District and National teams are determined by a vote of NCAA Division III sports information personnel from across the nation and combines both academic and athletic accomplishments.
Schrader and Zadlo will be awarded their bachelor's degrees at the 142nd Rose-Hulman Commencement at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, which will be a virtual ceremony. Schrader will earn his degree in mechanical engineering, while Zadlo will earn his degree in computer engineering.
Schrader was declared an All-American this season after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the NCAA Division III Indoor National Championships from taking place. He qualified 19th in the men's weight throw. Schrader also qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor National Championships in 2019, bringing home a top-20 finish in the javelin. He was named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men's Field Athlete of the Year in 2020.
Zadlo earned three HCAC individual or relay championships in his career, highlighted by a win in the 200-meter dash at the 2020 HCAC indoor championships (23.18 seconds). He was also a member of conference championship 4x200 and 4x400 indoor title teams in 2019.
Schrader and Zadlo are members of a Rose-Hulman men's track and field program that has won 12 straight HCAC titles outdoors and 10 consecutive titles indoors. Rose-Hulman has had at least one Academic All-America selection for 34 consecutive calendar years dating back to 1986.
Football
• ISU tickets on sale — Season ticket packages are on sale now for the 2020 Indiana State football season, which will consist of five home games at Memorial Stadium including four games against Missouri Valley Football Conference opponents.
Those wishing to purchase season tickets can do so during normal business hours by calling 877-ISU-TIXS, by going online or by mail. For questions or other information, contact Jennifer Cook at Jennifer.Cook@indstate.edu.
Renewal packages have been sent to all football season ticket holders from last season.
There are several different price points for season tickets, starting at just $50 for adults and $20 for youth. Faculty, staff, seniors and members of the I-Club can purchase tickets for just $45 while Family Packs are available for just $140. Chairback rentals for the 2020 season are available for just $20.
Home games are Sept. 19 against Lindenwood and MVFC games Oct. 10 against North Dakota State, Oct. 24 against Missouri State, Oct. 31 against Illinois State and Nov. 14 against South Dakota. All starting times are 1 p.m. except the 7 p.m. North Dakota State game. Homecoming is the Missouri State game.
With the ever-changing COVID-19 and NCAA landscape, adjustments could be made to the 2020 schedule.
• Five teams ranked — The Missouri Valley Football Conference has five teams ranked in the HERO Sports Top 25 preseason poll, including the top three spots. North Dakota State, which holds an FCS-record 37-game winning streak, holds the top spot in the poll, followed by South Dakota State (2), UNI (3), Illinois State (12) and Southern Illinois (22).
Golf
• Ace at Mark's — Wiley Clinkenbeard had a spectacular hole-in-one May 22 at Mark's Par Three, using a 6-iron to ace the 183-yard sixth hole.
Witnessing the shot were Braxton McIntyre and Riley Kinney.
• Women's 18-hole league at Rea Park — Low gross: Sharon Horrall 87. Low net: Vivian Tompkins 71. Birdies: Sheri Harden (6), Tompkins (3), Shirley Padgett (13). Chip-ins: Leta Hiatt (2), Tompkins (3), Padgett (13), Laura Chiado (2 and 14). Low putts: Sharon Hamilton 28.
