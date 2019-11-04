Metro sports: Sycamores fall in 3 close sets

All three sets were close, but host Indiana State fell to Illinois State 3-0 in Missouri Valley Conference volleyball Monday night in the ISU Arena.
Melina Tedrow, ranked second in the Valley in digs per set, had 22 on Monday in the 25-21, 27-25, 25-21 loss that left the Sycamores 5-18 overall and 3-10 in conference matches.
Nikkie White led the Sycamores with nine kills and Cassie Kawa added seven, while Chloe Mason had 12 assists and Mary Hannah Lewis 11.
Indiana State plays Friday at Evansville.
Basketball
• Arch Madness stays home — At St. Louis, the Missouri Valley Conference announced Monday that the men’s basketball tournament will remain in St. Louis until at least 2024.
The 2020 edition of Arch Madness was the last under the old contract. The new agreement is for four more years, with the MVC holding a one-year option for 2025.
• Middle school results — The following middle school games were reported Monday.
BOYS
Seventh grade — Sarah Scott 46 (Ethan Willis 16), St. Patrick’s 21.
Sixth grade — Sarah Scott 52 (Damien Sandifer 15), St. Patrick’s 22.
Football
• Phillips picked — Rose-Hulman’s Zach Phillips has been named Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance that included a fumble return for a touchdown in a 53-6 win over Defiance.
Phillips is a defensive team captain who leads the Engineers with three interceptions and is tied for the team lead with 38 tackles and six pass breakups.
Currently 6-2, 5-1 in the HCAC, the Engineers host league-leading Hanover at 2 p.m. Saturday in a game that will determine the conference championship and send the winner into the NCAA Division III playoffs.
• MVFC has three of top five — For just the fifth time in league history, three Missouri Valley Football Conference schools occupy 3 of the Top 5 spots in a national poll.
North Dakota State (1), South Dakota State (4), UNI (5) and Illinois State (11) represent the league this week in the STATS poll. Southern Illinois and Youngstown State are also receiving votes.
North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa are first, fourth and seventh in the FCS coaches poll.
The league previously had 3 of the Top 5 teams on Sept. 28, 2015; Sept. 11, 2017; Sept. 18, 2017; and Sept. 25, 2017.
STATS poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (155) 9-0 3899 1
2. James Madison (1) 8-1 3731 2
3. Weber State 7-2 3559 3
4. South Dakota State 7-2 3452 4
5. Northern Iowa 6-3 3079 9
6. Montana 7-2 3074 8
7. Central Arkansas 7-2 2851 10
8. Sacramento State 6-3 2715 6
9. Furman 6-3 2333 13
10. Princeton 7-0 2274 12
11. Illinois State 6-3 2272 7
12. Montana State 6-3 1993 14
13. Dartmouth 7-0 1685 15
14. N.C. A&T 6-2 1529 16
15. Kennesaw State 7-2 1453 5
16. Florida A&M 8-1 1412 17
17. Southeast Missouri State 6-3 1259 18
18. Villanova 6-3 1244 11
19. Monmouth 7-2 1126 —
20. CCSU 8-1 1071 19
21. Towson 5-4 761 21
22. North Dakota 5-3 675 24
23. New Hampshire 5-3 647 —
24. Wofford 5-3 529 23
25. Nicholls 5-4 401 25
Others: Austin Peay 354, UT Martin 287, Sam Houston State 224, Alcorn State 215, Citadel 129, Richmond 78, Southern Illinois 74, Yale 71, UC Davis 61, Southeastern Louisiana 55, Stony Brook 49, Jacksonville State 34, Delaware 17, Youngstown State 16, San Diego 6, Elon 3, McNeese 1, Abilene Christian 1, Campbell 1.
FCS coaches poll
Record Pts Pvs
1. North Dakota State (26) 9-0 650 1
2. James Madison 8-1 624 2
3. Weber State 7-2 593 3
4. South Dakota State 7-2 577 5
5. Montana 7-2 532 8
6. Central Arkansas 7-2 505 9
7. Northern Iowa 6-3 491 10
8. Sacramento State 6-3 431 6
9. Princeton 7-0 384 12
10. Furman 6-3 364 13
11. Kennesaw State 7-2 360 4
12. Illinois State 6-3 358 7
13. Dartmouth 7-0 330 14
14. Montana State 6-3 316 15
15. Florida A&M 8-1 255 17
15. N.C. A&T 6-2 255 16
17. CCSU 8-1 209 19
18. Southeast Missouri State 6-3 204 21
19. Villanova 6-3 202 11
20. Monmouth 7-2 144 —
21. Towson 5-4 112 22
22. North Dakota 5-3 111 23
23. Wofford 5-3 108 20
24. Austin Peay 6-3 90 25
25. New Hampshire 5-3 62 —
Others Receiving Votes: UT Martin 60, Nicholls 50, Southeastern Louisiana 17, San Diego 12, Alcorn State 9, Sam Houston State 8, Southern Illinois 8, Jacksonville State 7, The Citadel 5, Yale 3, Abilene Christian 2, Stony Brook 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.