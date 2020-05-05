Rose-Hulman athletics is posting a Senior Honors and Recognition Award series this weeks, beginning with the Rosie Award and the Jess Lucas Spirit Award on Monday and the Sam Hulbert Award on Tuesday.
Amy McMahon, the lead student photographer for the Rose-Hulman sports information team during her four years as a student, is the winner of the Rosie Award, presented annually to a woman who has unselfishly given time and support to the athletic department.
Zach Payton received the Jess Lucas Spirit Award for his contributions as football play-clock operator, basketball official scorer and student assistant at track and field, baseball and softball contests during his four years as a Rose-Hulman student.
The Sam Hulbert Award winners are John Czarnecki and Rhiannon Turner. The award is presented to the male and female senior athletes who display the best attitude, competitive spirit and leadership and have reflected the true ideals of athletics at Rose-Hulman.
Czarnecki is a top-30 all-time scorer in men's basketball with 1,028 career points and is 14th all-time with 599 career rebounds. He is 13th in school history in field goal percentage at 55.4 percent.
He was a key member of the 2018 Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference regular-season championship team and also helped the 2018 and 2020 squads both reach the championship game of the HCAC postseason tournament. He was an all-tournament team member in both those seasons.
Turner earned six varsity letters for the women's soccer team and softball team.
She started 33 games and appeared in 68 for the Engineer soccer team in her four seasons, during which Rose-Hulman won the 2019 HCAC regular-season and postseason tournament championships for its first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 2007.
She also appeared in 16 softball games, joining a short-handed team in 2019 and remaining on the roster for the shortened 2020 season.
The John Logan Award for highest grade-point averages will be announced today, with the Varsity R Club Senior Athletes of the Year announced on Thursday and the coveted Ruel Fox Burns Blanket Award for the top athlete of the past four years will conclude the week on Friday.
In other news:
• Smith wins "Heroes" drawing — The Indiana State Department of Athletics has announced that Greg Smith has won the drawing for two ISU season football tickets for his participation in the "Meals for Heroes" campaign.
ISU and corporate sponsors 7th and Elm Bar & Grille and Union Hospital Group provided 253 meals to front-line health-care workers in the Wabash Valley during April. Sycamore fans could donate a meal or meals for $10 contributions, getting one entry to the drawing for every meal they provided.
