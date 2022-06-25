Indiana State sophomore jumper Ryann Porter and former Sycamore thrower Erin Reese placed in the top 15 of their respective events at the USATF outdoor championships at Hayward Field.
Porter, who was named an honorable-mention All-American for the second consecutive season, placed 15th in the women's triple jump Saturday afternoon with a top mark of 40 feet, 11 3/4 in her USATF outdoor championship debut.
Reese, who just wrapped up her third season as a volunteer assistant coach at ISU while also competing professionally, finished 14th in the women's hammer throw with a top mark of 216-5 Thursday evening.
Porter became the 10th Sycamore in program history to earn multiple outdoor All-America honors. She concluded her sophomore season ranked in the top 10 in program history in the triple jump (second) and 100-meter hurdles (10th). She swept the triple-jump titles at the Missouri Valley Conference indoor and outdoor championships, while also winning the long-jump title at the indoor championships and earning all-conference honors in the 60 hurdles (indoor) and 100 hurdles (outdoor). Porter was named the MVC Most Valuable Athlete of the indoor championships, the MVC Indoor Freshman of the Year and the MVC Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She also earned the MVC's Elite 17 Award for both the indoor and outdoor championships, which goes to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade-point average who scored at the championships.
Reese (2017-19) was a three-time All-American at Indiana State and the national runner-up in the hammer throw at the 2019 NCAA outdoor national championships. A five-time MVC champion and four-time MVC Most Outstanding Field Athlete, she remains the school record holder in the discus and hammer throw while also owning top-10 marks in program history in the shot put (outdoor — ninth, indoor — 10th) and weight throw (second).
ISU also was represented at the USATF U20 outdoor championships by freshman Luigi Rivas, who competed in the men's 110 hurdles. For Rivas, the championships closed a freshman season that saw him earn all-conference honors during outdoor season while also reaching the quarterfinals of the 110 hurdles at the NCAA East Preliminary Round. He closed the season ranked in the top 10 in program history in the outdoor 110 hurdles (seventh) and indoor 60 hurdles (ninth).
The USATF outdoor championships marked the end of the 2021-22 season for ISU. The Sycamores won both MVC indoor track and field championships for the first time since 2015 and captured the MVC men’s outdoor championship for the first time since 2014.
Auto racing
• Ballou triumphant — At the Terre Haute Action Track, Robert Ballou of Tipton drove his No. 12 car to victory in the 25-lap Midwest Sprint Car Series main event, known as the Summer Open, on Friday night.
On a restart with six laps left, Ballou passed eventual runner-up and series points leader Chase Stockon in Turn 1 and never relinquished the lead. Ballou earned $3,000 for the win.
Brian Hayden, Brayden Fox and Chris Phillips rounded out the top five.
MSCS Summer Open
Friday at T.H. Action Track
First heat — Chase Stockon, Robert Ballou, Brian Hayden, Brayden Fox, Chris Phillips, Collin Ambrose, Ryan Bond, Cindy Chambers, Allen Howard Jr.
Second heat — Jason McDougal, Mitch Wissmiller, Riley Kreisel, Aric Gentry, Travis Thompson, Kevin Thomas Jr., Carson Garrett, Ivan Glotzbach.
Feature (25 laps) — Ballou, Stockon, McDougal, Wissmiller, Hayden, Kreisel, Gentry, Fox, Phillips, Ambrose, Thompson, Bond, Chambers, Howard, Glotzbach.
Next — The next MSCS events will be the two-day Bill Gardner Sprintacular next Friday and Saturday at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville. The next Action Track event will take place July 27 when the Indiana Sprint Week, featuring U.S. Auto Club non-wing sprint cars, comes to the half-mile dirt oval.
