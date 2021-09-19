METRO SPORTS: Frantic comeback falls short for Engineers at Hope

Rose-Hulman had a furious fourth-quarter rally fall just short Saturday as Hope defeated the Engineers 27-20.
Hope led 27-6 late in the fourth quarter, before Rose-Hulman scored two touchdowns in 13 seconds to close within one score in the final seconds.
The Engineers completed a 13-play, 89-yard drive with an 8-yard pass from Andrew Dion to Adam Tice-Saliu to move within 27-13. After recovering an onside kick, Rose-Hulman scored again on the next play. Dion connected with Jailen Hobbs on a 56-yard touchdown pass to bring the margin within 27-20.
Rose-Hulman once again recovered the ensuing onside kick, but an offsides penalty negated the recovery and Hope took over possession with 55 seconds remaining. The Flying Dutchmen ran out the remaining time to secure the win.
Dion finished 24 of 41 for 343 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Rose-Hulman offense. Noah Thomas led the receivers with nine receptions for 171 yards and one touchdown and Hobbs had 114 yards on five catches.
Shane Welshans paced the Rose-Hulman ground attack with 59 yards on 15 carries. Michael Stevens had 11 tackles, Kyzer Bowen added nine stops and Rashard Brown had eight tackles and an interception to pace the Rose-Hulman defense.
Hope improved to 2-1 on the season, while Rose-Hulman dropped to 1-2. The Engineers have their in-season bye next week before opening the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference schedule at Defiance on Oct. 2.
Golf
• Classic begins this week — The four-round Wabash Valley Classic will begin Friday or Saturday with its first round at Geneva Hills.
The second round is Sept. 26 at Forest Park, the third round Oct. 2 at Hulman Links and the final round Oct. 3 at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Cost of an entry fee, greens fees, carts and two meals is $120 per golfer. To sign up or for more details, call (765) 832-8384.
Chris Cassell is the two-time defending champion. The annual event is sanctioned by the Wabash Valley Golf Association.
Volleyball
• Sycamore streak continues — At Charleston, Ill., a 3-1 victory Sunday gave Indiana State its second-longest winning streak in school history.
ISU is now 8-2 and has won seven straight after its 25-19, 25-20, 23-25, 25-15 win over the 7-3 Panthers. The same two teams met Friday night at ISU, the Sycamores winning 3-0.
Kaitlyn Hamilton and Karinna Gall had 13 kills each and Mallory Keller 10 for ISU on Sunday. Chloe Mason had 32 assists and Emma Kaelin 19; Melina Tedrow had 14 digs and Ashley Eck 12; and Kylie Newby had six blocks and Madeline Williams five.
Friday's 25-10, 25-10, 25-15 win included eight kills each by Gall and Hamilton; 19 assists and four aces by Mason, nine assists and three aces by Kaelin; and 17 digs for Tedrow.
Missouri Valley Conference play begins at 6 p.m. Friday against Evansville in the ISU Arena.
• Engineers split — At Springfield, Ohio, Rose-Hulman defeated Marietta in four sets and fell to Heidelberg in three sets on the final day of the Wittenberg Invitational on Saturday.
In the opener, Rose relied on balanced hitting to defeat Marietta 25-21, 19-25, 25-23, 25-20. Elizabeth Canon led four players with double figures in kills by recording a team-high 15. Sophia Koop and Kate Wood had 14 kills each and Jillian Gregg added 11 kills.
Gregg led the team with 31 assists and Sophia Harrison contributed 20 assists to the effort. Koop also had a team-high four service aces.
Defensively, Kylie Rathbun led Rose-Hulman with 22 digs. Allie Fulks and Emily Buchta had a team-high three block assists each.
In the nightcap, Heidelberg improved to 8-3 for the season with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-21 victory.
Canon had a team-high 12 kills and the duo of Wood and Koop had seven kills each. Gregg contributed 21 assists.
Rathbun (22) and Koop (20) each crossed the 20-dig mark in the final match of the day.
On Friday, Rose lost 30-28, 25-12, 25-11 to the host team. Canon had eight kiills, Gregg and Harrison 14 assists each and Rathbun 11 digs.
Rose (5-6) will open its regular-season home schedule against Webster at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Women's soccer
• Loyola 2, Indiana State 1 — At Chicago, the Sycamores had the early lead in their Missouri Valley Conference opener but lost on a goal in the 89th minute.
CeCe Wahlberg scored in the 12th minute and Maddie Alexander had five first-half saves for the visitors, but the Ramblers tied the match in the 54th minute. Loyola outshot ISU 28-2.
The Sycamores (2-6-1, 0-1 MVC) return to action at 7 p.m. Friday against Valparaiso at Memorial Stadium.
• Rose-Hulman 5, Millikin 0 — At Engineer Soccer Field, Rose-Hulman scored four times in the second half.
Lane Lawrence led the Rose offense with two second-half goals and also one assist. Sarah Shoemaker added one goal and two assists.
Other goal scorers included Megan Foder and Elle Vuotto. Both players recorded one goal and one assist. Kyra Hicks added a pair of assists for the Engineers' offense.
Goalkeeper Natalie Dillon recorded the shutout defensively with two saves to keep the Big Blue off the scoreboard.
Rose-Hulman (4-0-1) will be at home Wednesday to take on DePauw. Millikin dropped to 3-3.
• Saint Mary-of-the-Woods 2, University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy 1 — At St. Louis, the visiting Pomeroys led the last 86 minutes of the match Saturday after a goal by freshman Kennedy Trigg, her 10th of the season and sixth in the last three games.
In the second half, the Pomeroys added a goal by Kortney Buckley, her second of the season, in the 68th minute on an assist from Kailee Kefer. UHSP would add a goal late in the game.
The women's soccer team will be back in action at home against IU East at 5 p.m. Sept. 23.
Men's soccer
• Rose-Hulman 4, Albion 1 — At Rose-Hulman, the host Engineers scored twice in each half Sunday.
Jackson Seida led the Engineers with two goals. Takezo Kelly added the first goal, and Tyler Eldridge contributed the last goal of the day for Rose-Hulman. Caleb Urban and A.J. Yilmaz added assists as the Engineers outshot Albion 17-4 on the day, with Evan Hofer and Michael Trinh combining for two saves.
Rose-Hulman improved to 3-2-1 on the season, while Albion dropped to 2-2-1. The Fightin' Engineers return to action on Tuesday with a road match at North Central.
