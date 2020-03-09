Maicel (Malone) Green has been selected for National High School Hall of Fame.
An Indianapolis North Central graduate who competed during the summers for Pete Jones’ Terre Haute Track Club, Malone was an 11-time state champion in the 12 sprint events she entered in high school, winning the 100- and 400-meter dashes four times each and the 200-mater dash three times (second as a sophomore).
She still holds state records in the 200 (23.12 seconds) and 400 (52.42), both set in 1986, and her 100-meter time of 11.52 seconds that year was a record until 2015.
Malone was part of two state championship teams, won the Mental Attitude Award in 1987 and won a gold medal as the second leg of the U.S. 4x400 at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. She competed in college for Arizona State.
Also in the 2020 Hall of Fame class are David Logan of Colorado, Tim Couch of Kentucky, Matt Holliday of Oklahoma and Alex English of South Carolina.
Other Hall of Fame members from Indiana are athletes Damon Bailey, Larry Bird, Terry Dischinger, Rick Mount, LaTaunya Pollard, Oscar Robertson, Fuzzy Vandivier and John Wooden. Indiana coaches in the Hall are John Campbell, Dick Dullaghan, Chuck Koeppen, Ken Schreiber and Steve Shondell. Also in the Hall are administrator Bob Gardner, official Robert Marcinek and sportswriter Dave Krider.
Softball
• Tokarek earns MVC honor — Indiana State catcher Annie Tokarek was named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week on Monday after a big performance during the weekend’s Memphis Softball Tournament.
Tokarek was 9 for 16 with four homers — including a walkoff grand slam in a win over Butler — and eight RBIs in five games, and had a slugging percentage of 1.375.
She has eight homers for the season, tied for first in the MVC, and is currently on an eight-game hitting streak.
ISU opens MVC play at home with a three-game series against Drake, beginning with a noon doubleheader on Saturday.
Baseball
• Cline is top conference pitcher — Indiana State’s Connor Cline has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Pitcher of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The St. Louis native, who is recovering from an injury that kept him sidelined last year, appeared in two games for the Sycamores over the past week, including one start. The right-hander finished with a 1-0 record after a midweek victory over Top-25 San Diego. He went six complete innings against the Toreros while allowing just four hits and striking out four batters.
Cline was solid on the mound in relief Sunday against Kansas, helping the Sycamores to a series win after pitching 3 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just one base hit.
Overall on the week Cline went nine and a third innings, allowing five hits while striking out eight and issuing just one walk. He held opponents to a .152 average against and did not allow a run.
The Sycamores welcome Big Ten foe Michigan State in a three-game series at Bob Warn Field beginning Friday at 3 p.m.
• Collett shares SEC honor — Kentucky senior T.J. Collett has been named the Southeastern Conference co-Player of the Week and also named a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball.
The Terre Haute North graduate was 10 for 22 (.455) for the week with three doubles and three homers, scoring seven runs and driving in 13. He hit two homers in a game for the first time in his college career against Cincinnati, and drove in seven runs and scored four with two doubles and a homer in a Sunday doubleheader against Oakland.
He also had his 100th hit at Kentucky during the week. For the season, Collett is batting .313 with 13 runs, five doubles, five home runs and 17 RBI. He also has made just one error in 126 chances in the field.
Track
• Four Engineers make region team — Rose-Hulman placed four student-athletes on the 2020 USTFCCCA NCAA Division III All-Great Lakes Indoor Region Team in results released Monday by the national coaches association.
The all-region team is made up of the top five performances over the season as achieved by the over 40 colleges and universities in the NCAA Division III Great Lakes Region.
Men’s all-region honorees included Kyle Brownell in the high jump (6-feet 8 1/4 ), Cameron Prisby in the pole vault (15-1 3/4 ) and Nathan Schrader in the weight throw (58-10 3/4 ). On the women’s side, Mary-Helen Shomba earned all-region honors with a 60-meter hurdles school record of 8.90 seconds.
Schrader will represent Rose-Hulman in the NCAA Division III Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Friday in Winston Salem, N.C.
