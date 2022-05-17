METRO ROUNDUP: Woods softball edged in NAIA tournament

Summer Rocha allowed just one earned run for the second straight day in the pitching circle for the Pomeroys, but three unearned runs allowed Campbellsville to pull ahead and hold on for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday. The loss eliminated SMWC from the NAIA National Tournament Opening Round, ending the historic season first season in the NAIA ranks with a 29-14 record.
Saint Mary-of-the-Woods found some early offensive production Tuesday in building a 2-0 lead against No. 2 seed Campbellsville.
Ashley Shanks picked up an RBI infield single in the top of the first to drive in Camryn Scott, who had walked, advanced to second on a walk and stole third. In the third, Lyric Krause smashed a single to center field to drive in Victoria Lee from second.
In the seventh inning, Krause hit a one-out solo home run that crashed into the right-field scoreboard, and Jaselyn Conn lined a single to left. But Riley Pender and Riley Bennett were retired for the final two outs of the game.
The SMWC offense compiled 10 hits but left 10 runners on base for a total of 18 runners stranded in two days.
The Pomeroys were unable to cushion their early advantage, leaving two runners stranded in that third inning and two more in the fourth.
Campbellsville seized the momentum in the bottom of the fourth on a leadoff walk to Taylor Windell. Ashby Murt’s sharp single to center field got past Lee for an error that allowed Murt to reach third. She trotted home on an RBI groundout by Payton Blades.
In the sixth, with the game still tied 2-2, Keely Bowling reached with one out on an error by Conn and Lexi Miller drove in pinch runner Sam McKee and Riley Hurst, who reached on a walk, to put the Tigers ahead 4-2.
The Pomeroys came up short in the seventh despite Krause’s home run that gave her 54 RBI this season.
Krause will be one of many key players returning for a relatively young roster that looks to come back even stronger in 2023.
Walker’s message to the Pomeroys was to be proud of all that was accomplished in a year that included a River States Conference Tournament championship in the first year in the league.
“We have a lot to be proud of,” Walker said. “The fact that we’re a first-year NAIA program, picked seventh in the conference in the preseason and to be playing in an NAIA regional, these girls have a lot to be proud of. We played five Top 25 teams in the country and have lost by a total of five runs. That shows how close we are as a program to getting to where we want to be.”
In other softball news:
• All-Academic honors — Indiana State softball had six players voted to the 2022 MVC Scholar-Athlete Teams, announced on Tuesday by the league office. Voting was conducted by league's sports information staff.
Amanda Guercio and Lexie Siwek garnered First Team honors while Lexi Benko, Isabella Henning, Olivia Patton and Annie Tokarek were named to the Honorable Mention Team.
The six Sycamores were a part of 32 student-athletes who were recognized by the conference. Missouri State's Daphne Plummer was given the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.
