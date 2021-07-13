Wet grounds have forced postponement of the Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience event Wednesday at the Terre Haute Action Track, the track announced Tuesday.
Information on a potential reschedule date will be announced soon.
Racing resumes at the track Sunday as the DIRTcar Modifieds converge for one of the biggest modified events in track history. The Tim Wolfe Memorial will pay $1,500 to win and $500 to start. Wolfe was a longtime racing official, promoter and enthusiast.
The event will be run as an American Modified Series sanctioned event and as part of the Summit Modified Nationals schedule. Many of the familiar faces fans are used to seeing in the Scott’s Custom Colors DIRTcar Modifieds will be racing against some of the best traveling drivers in the country.
The Indiana Super Stocks will also be on Sunday’s schedule of events, racing for $600 to win and $100 to start. It is a rare visit from the Super Stock cars, which normally race at Brownstown as well as Lincoln Park.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m. Sunday, with grandstands opening at 4. Hot laps are at 6 and racing will take the green at 7.
Grandstand admission is $18, infield admission $15, and kids 11 and under are free. For more information, visit terrehauteactiontrack.net.
Baseball
• Post 346 1, Sullivan 0 — At Sullivan, the two American Legion baseball teams tuned up for upcoming regional play with a pitchers' duel on Tuesday.
Gavin Morris, Jayson Cottrell and Cade Moore each pitched two scoreless innings — Moore getting the win — and Logan Harrison pitched the seventh for the save for Post 346. Peyton Yeryar and Eli Steimel had two scoreless frames for Sullivan, with Tyler Kellett taking the loss after giving up an unearned run in the top of the seventh.
Caleb Stultz had a double and Cottrell singled and scored the only run for the visitors, while Kellett had the only hit for Sullivan.
Post 346, 13-5, opens regional play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Terre Haute North. Sullivan, 9-8, plays the winner of that game at noon Saturday.
• North stars finish 3-2 — Terre Haute North's Little League all-stars wrapped up their District 8 tournament play with a trio of close games last weekend, finishing 3-2.
Last Friday, North trailed 4-0 before scoring five runs in the top of the fifth inning against host Brownsburg, only to lose 6-5 on a walkoff single in the bottom of the sixth. North's three hits were by Brayden Dean, Trent Crowder and Gavin Belleu.
Brayden Dean then pitched a complete game on Saturday as North stayed alive in the double-elimination tournament with a 2-1 win over Danville. Dean allowed just three hits and struck out 13, while Jaxson Ellsworth had two hits, Mitchell Stepp a hit and an RBI and Crowder and Belleu scored the runs.
Late Sunday night, North was eliminated by the same Brownsburg team by a 4-2 score. Brayden Dean had two hits and Lawson Shepperd, Landon Justice, Cayden Scott and Elijah McBride had hits. Justice also had an RBI.
Golf
• Sycamore outing — The annual Sycamore Basketball reception and golf outing are scheduled Sept. 23-24.
The reception is Thursday, Sept. 23, at The Meadows, 2800 Poplar Street. Doors open at 5 p.m. for a VIP reception for Platinum, Gold and Silver sponsors, with general admission at 6 which includes cocktails, hors d'ouevres, a silent auction and a meet-and-greet session with the Sycamores. Cost is $50 per individual or $75 per couple.
The golf outing is the following day at Hulman Links, with flights teeing off at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.; the afternoon flight is limited to the first 25 teams registered. Cost is $150 for an individual, $500 for a morning team of four and $600 for an afternoon team of four.
Sponsorship opportunities are available for both events. Questions should be referred to James Schmeits at (812) 237-8594 or James.Schmeits@indstate.edu.
