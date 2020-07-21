Kyle Wall shot a 146 to win the Wabash Valley Golf Association Mini-Classic — his first WVGA championship.
Wall finished two shots up on runner-up Ed Kanizer with 148 and three on third-place finisher Sam Pollock with 149 with Saturday's round played at Geneva Hills and the final round at Hulman Links on Sunday.
Other winners were Mike Thomas in the open division and Scott Givens in the senior division, while Ted Schneider and Bob Calvert each carded 163 to tie for first in super seniors.
Seventy-two-year-old Tom Rohr had a 78 from the blue tees at Hulman Links. Only four other players were under 80.
WVGA Mini-Classic
Championship flight
146 — Kyle Wall
148 — Ed Kanizer
149 — Sam Pollock
150 — Gary Stuck, Kyle Stevenson
151 — Eric Miller
153 — Stacey Vitaniemi
156 — Chris Cassell, J.P. Kanizer
165 — Tyler Wampler
First flight
156 — Ryan Roscoe
159 — Tom Rohr
160 — Ryan Luce
Second flight — John Brush winner 171
Open division — Mike Thomas winner 179
Senior division
148 — Scott Givens
151 — Chad Gann
First flight — Mark Bird winner 149
Second flight — Russ Maesch and Geoff Shuck winners 162
Super Seniors — Ted Schneider, Bob Calvert winners 163
Auto racing
• Sprint Week set — U.S. Auto Club Indiana Sprint Week racing begins Friday and winds up Aug. 1.
Three races will be run followed by two open dates with racing resuming next Wednesday at the Terre Haute Action Track.
The series will conclude with races run at three Wabash Valley tracks, ending at Tri-State Speedway.
C.J. Leary took ISW honors last year.
Indiana Sprint Week
Friday — Gas City I-69 Speedway
Saturday — Kokomo Speedway
Sunday — Lawrenceburg Speedway
July 29 — Terre Haute Action Track
July 30 — Lincoln Park Speedway
July 31 — Bloomington Speedway
Aug. 1 — Tri-State Speedway
Volleyball
• ISU honored — At Lexington, Ky., Indiana State's team has been awarded its NCAA-best 22nd consecutive American Volleyball Coaches Association All-Academic Award, the AVCA announced this week.
In addition to owning the longest streak in the nation, Indiana State’s 22 total awards are tied with Morehead State for the most in the NCAA, however the Eagles' streak sits only at 12. Bowling Green and Toledo are tied for the second-longest streak in the country, each with 20 consecutive awards. The Sycamores are one of 227 Division I women's teams to earn the honor, an increase of 38 teams from a year ago and an all-time record.
A total of nine Missouri Valley Conference volleyball teams were honored by the AVCA as recipients of the AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season, part of a record-breaking 1,313 total programs to earn the distinction.
The award, which was initiated during the 1992-93 academic year, honors collegiate and high school volleyball teams that displayed excellence in the classroom during the school year by maintaining at least a 3.30 cumulative team grade-point average on a 4.0 scale or a 4.10 cumulative team GPA on a 5.0 scale. The Blue and White recorded a GPA of 3.65 for the last academic semester.
