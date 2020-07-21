Terre Haute, IN (47803)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.