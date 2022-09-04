Indiana State's Rylan Cole and Ryan O'Grady took home Missouri Valley Football Conference Player of the Week honors following the Sycamores’ Thursday night win over North Alabama.
Cole was named Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his collegiate career following a performance that included a career-high eight tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and two pass breakups.
His first interception set up a field goal in the 17-14 overtime win, and his second one ended the game on North Alabama's desperation pass to the end zone.
O’Grady is Special Teams Player of the Week after going 3 for 3 on his field goal attempts. He connected on field goals from 22 and 26 yards in regulation, while his 25-yard attempt went down the middle in overtime to secure the win. O’Grady’s three-field goal day made him the first ISU placekicker to converted three attempts in a game since Jerry Nunez made a trio of field goals twice back in 2018.
ISU plays at 4 p.m. this Saturday at Purdue.
Soccer
• Centre 1, Rose-Hulman 0 — At Danville, Ky., the visiting Engineer women had a strong defensive effort Saturday against the 14th-ranked home team.
Centre outshot the Engineers 24-4 and broke through with a goal in the 64th minute. The Rose-Hulman home opener is 7 p.m. Wednesday against Greenville.
Volleyball
• ISU drops two — At Kalamazoo, Mich., Kaitlyn Hamilton had double-figure kills in both Saturday matches but the Sycamores lost to Wright State 22-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18 and to Western Michigan 25-20, 25-12, 25-20 at the Western Michigan Tournament.
Hamilton was named to the all-tournament team after getting 33 kills in three matches. On Saturday, Mallory Keller had 15 kills in two matches; Melina Tedrow had 29 digs; Emma Kaelin had 28 assists and Jazzlyn Ford 27; and Storm Suhre had six blocks and Jamie Brown five.
Now 0-6, Indiana State has its final non-conference matches this coming weekend against Campbell and Kentucky at Lexington, Ky.
• Pomeroys sweep — At St. Mary of the Woods, the host team finished 4-0 in its Showdown in The Woods by beating Peru State 3-0 and Eureka 3-0 on Saturday after 3-1 Friday wins over Maine-Fort Kent and Grace Christian.
Now 6-0, SMWC plays this Saturday at Iowa Wesleyan and Waldorf.
• Engineers split — At Houston, Rose-Hulman completed a 3-1 tournament at the St. Thomas Invitational by losing 25-22, 25-22, 27-25 to Texas Lutheran before beating Widener 25-19, 26-24, 25-16 on Saturday.
Rose plays this coming weekend at the Illinois Wesleyan Invitational.
